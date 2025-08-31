The BOE Report offers a stunning story reflecting the complete and utter incompetence of Gavin Newsom’s California (emphasis added):

California’s Energy Commission voted on Friday to temporarily set aside penalties for excessive refining profits that were adopted after gasoline pump prices climbed over $8 a gallon in 2022. The five-year delay in implementing the penalties comes as Phillips 66’s Los Angeles refinery is preparing to begin shutting production as early as next week ahead of a permanent closure. “The fact is, supply is declining faster than demand, and we need to bring them into alignment: that means slowing supply loss while aggressively pursuing the transition to zero emission vehicles,” the Commission’s staff said in an emailed statement. California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had proposed the penalties, but has since switched direction amid worries of price spikes in 2026 after the closure of the Phillips 66 refinery and a San Francisco-area plant operated by Valero Energy Corp next year.

Both companies said declining gasoline demand promoted by state’s policies in favor of non-fossil-fuel-powered vehicles made the once-lucrative California market untenable in the long-term. California has adopted a goal to ban the sale of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2035. The delay was supported by Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), which had called for the penalties to be delayed for 20 years, saying prices were determined by global oil markets and not the state’s policies. The state’s Consumer Watchdog group faulted the change in direction by California officials. “By taking the penalty off the table, you are opening the market to the price spikes we suffered in 2022,” said Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court in a letter prior to the vote. In addition to putting penalties on hold, the commission also voted to adopt policies to stabilize California’s refinery capacity, increase motor fuel imports and promote development of the state’s oil reserves. California is isolated by the Rocky Mountains from the U.S. refining centers along the U.S. Gulf Coast and in the Midwest. The state relies on what plants in that state and Washington can make as well as imports from Asian refineries.

No other government matches California’s energy madness, unless, of course, we consider those of Germany and the UK. Importantly, though, Newsom has been determined to not only emulate the others but also to trump them by becoming the biggest green virtue signaler out there. After Andrew Cuomo’s fall, he became king of the hill in demagoguery. He knows little else, in fact, being a wealthy trust-funder with no real work experience or accomplishments beyond failing upward in politics.

His refinery tax maneuver was pure demagoguery, of course. What intelligent child would not recognize the insanity of adding taxes to the cost of gas as a solution to high gas prices? What smart man or woman would not see that imposing higher taxes on refinery profits would not drive them to leave? Well, too many, unfortunately. They elected the man, after all. But, Gavin either lacked even an elementary understanding of economics, or he knew it was insane when he did it, and expected to change direction when the crisis passed. Except that he didn’t until he was forced to do so by circumstances.

This is just part of the California energy story today. Consider the following from Grok:

The average California gasoline price was $3.50/gallon in 2020 (pandemic dip), jumping to $6.45 in 2022 (record high), then averaging $4.80 in 2024. As of August 2025, prices hover at $4.95/gallon, up 41% from 2020. Diesel followed suit, at $5.20/gallon in 2025. Annual household spend (12,000 miles/year): ~$1,800 in 2020 to ~$2,500 in 2025.

California's electricity prices are among the highest in the U.S., driven by investments in renewables, wildfire mitigation, and grid upgrades. Rates for Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) have climbed steadily, outpacing inflation and national trends by 2–3x.

Energy bills consume 4–6% of household income (vs. 2.5% nationally), worsening poverty (13% of households energy-burdened). Industrial users face 2x national costs, leading to offshoring (e.g., steel mills closing). In 2024–2025, rate hikes correlated with 10% more outmigration complaints tied to utilities.

Residential natural gas prices averaged $1.20/therm in 2020, peaking at $2.50/therm in 2022 amid global energy crises, then stabilizing at $1.80/therm in 2024. By mid-2025, prices were ~$1.90/therm, up 58% from 2020. Average household bill (for 40 therms/month): $48 in 2020 to $76 in 2025 (+58%). Usage has declined 20% per capita since 2020 due to electrification.

Businesses cite energy as a top relocation factor (e.g., Tesla's HQ move to Texas in 2021). While renewables created some jobs, net economic drag is evident: $20B+ annual consumer burden. Without supply boosts, costs could rise another 10–15% by 2030. This underscores policy trade-offs in California's green ambition, linking directly to outmigration and inequality trends discussed previously.

The Golden State is going nowhere under Gavin Newsom. It’s just bouncing back and forth off the wall from a political earthquake that just won’t stop.

