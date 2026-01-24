Jordan Peterson is on fire in this 9-minute video about Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his obsession with net zero nonsense:

Peterson is, of course, a psychologist, author, and media commentator, not a enery or climate expert or an economist, but he gets everything correct here, as I see it. Carney is a member of the ruling class, but an empty suit. Peterson’s lay explanation of the dangers of Net Zero is also excellent.

#Canada #MarkCareney #JordanPeterson #NetZero #ClimateChange #Economy #Values #Globalists #Elites #Utopia

