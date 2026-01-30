If you had any doubts whatsoever as to the communist nature of much of the climate change cause, you only need read this short but impactful post by the wonderful Jo Nova:

How could they resist? The 15-minute city is the fantasy idea that the unwashed masses can get everything they need within 15 minutes of home. But of course, their family may live somewhere else, as might their favourite dentist. How many old folks in nursing homes will miss out on visits because someone doesn’t want to fill out a permission slip or get a fine?

Oxford scene, by Motacilla - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76424563

The UK government has said it will let councils use official databases of drivers licences in order to fine people driving outside their “permitted area”. Oxford has divided up its city into six areas and is set to start fining people later this year. The head of the Alliance of British Drivers said it was “A page out of the East German playbook.” If this gets off the ground in the UK, we know it’ll end up here. Labour opens door to ‘Stalinist’ 15-minute cities across Britain By Camilla Turner, The Telegraph UK The most high-profile example of such a plan is in Oxford, where the council put forward proposals to divide the city into six “15-minute neighbourhoods”. Under the scheme, drivers would need a residents’ permit that allows 100 days of free travel per year through six traffic filters during operating hours. Meanwhile, a separate permit allows 25 days of free travel per year through six congestion charge locations during charging hours, and after this, drivers face fines if they travel without the relevant permission. Greg Smith, shadow transport minister, said: “This is the blueprint for a national rollout. Labour has given the green light for draconian councils like Oxfordshire to police how people live, move and drive, using cameras and fines backed by DVLA data. “Oxford is the test case… Australians would be wise to prepare the ground for mass protests. The Blob will take as much as they can get until the people scream, so if you’re going to have to protest sooner or later, better to just say “No” now. How many degrees cooler will our world be with 15-minute cities?

Australia’s incompetent and socialist leadership would, of course, gladly follow the UK lead, as would have the puppetmasters around Joe Biden if he were still in office. And, the globalist elites who comprise the WEF would happily endorse it. So would the UN. Only major pushabck from ordinary citizens will stop them. Politically incorrect leaders such as Donald Trump and Javier Milei are also necessary, and thank goodness we have them to shake up the blob.

What we really need, though, is an alternative program. Let me suggest one: we enact, by international law (phony though it may be) a global statute that mandates anyone flying into Davos must stay there and not be permitted to go more than 15 minutes outside the city boundaries or to communicate any of their disinformation anywhere outside this area. Alternatively, the U.S. might consider a law refusing entry or reentry into America of any Davos cult member, also prohibiting any American from doing business with them. And, it looks like we’re going to have write of the UK and offer ayslum to freedom-loving indicviduals who need to escape the madness there. I hope some of our favorite Brits (e.g. Geoff Buys Cars, the MacMaster, Winston Marshall, etc.) would apply.

