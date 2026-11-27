Following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s righteous dismemberment of USAID, the agency files have been released. They are a treasure trove of evidence of how so many of our government agencies truly hate us, especially our views on issues such as climate change.

Every dollar USAID spent in its final years was spent by a government that was already deep in the red. The national debt hit $40.79 trillion on November 24, and it grew by $2.46 trillion in the last year alone. That isn’t abstract. When Washington borrows to fund its pet causes, it sends the bill to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with interest. The USAID Files, released on the agency’s own website this week, show what some of that borrowed money was buying.

A Whole-of-Agency Crusade

USAID did not treat climate change as one development issue among many. It treated it as a mission. In 2021 the agency pledged to “mobilize $150 billion in public and private finance for climate” by 2030. It also pledged to align its programs with the climate plans of at least 80 countries and to make every bureau and mission part of a “whole-of-Agency” response. For fiscal 2023 the administration asked Congress for a “historic” $2.3 billion in international climate financing for USAID and the State Department.

That’s the public side. The newly released files show the private side: an agency that saw doubt about the climate narrative as a threat to be managed.

Belief as a Policy Objective

In July 2022, USAID gave a White House interagency committee its view of the dangers of “information manipulation.” The list included harm to “science integrity” and “beliefs in climate change.” Read that again. A foreign aid agency, funded by American taxpayers, listed public belief on a contested policy question as something the government needed to protect.

Internal emails say the same thing. Staff described “mis/dis/malinformation” as a “whole of Agency issue” because it was “impacting health, climate change, and economic growth portfolios.” A briefing for USAID’s new Information Resilience Council warned that disinformation threatened “our work in... climate change”. Once a program’s budget depends on a narrative, people who question the narrative become a problem for the program.

Turning Up the Volume on One Side

The agency’s draft partnership language with Facebook is the clearest example. USAID wanted its partners to help produce content for Facebook’s “Climate Science Info Center”. It also wanted a contact at Facebook for local partners “pushing authoritative content on trending whole-of-society issues (e.g. Covid-19, climate change, etc.)” so they could “maximize their reach.” The government would decide what was authoritative, and the platform would amplify it.

Turning Down the Volume on the Other

The amplification had a counterpart. In 2022, the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) pitched USAID on using the agency’s relationships with Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook) to “defund,” “downrank,” and “deplatform” media it rated as high-risk. GDI boasted that its blacklist of more than 2,500 sites was already built into the systems of 13 ad-tech companies.

GDI’s presentation to USAID explained how it decides who goes on the list. It said disinformation is not a matter of true versus false. Instead, the test is whether a narrative is “adversarial” toward institutions such as “science.” One of its examples of “pernicious adversarial narratives” was a Breitbart page whose menu bar read “CLIMATE CRAZIES.” GDI also claimed it had diverted nearly $100 million in ad revenue away from the outlets it targeted. That’s how you punish dissent without passing a law: you cut off the money.

Who Wins

The winners in this arrangement are easy to spot. They include the climate-finance middlemen positioned to collect a share of $150 billion in “mobilized” capital. They include the fast-growing disinformation industry, which earns its keep by labeling inconvenient views as dangerous. And they include the international bodies and allied governments that use “information integrity” and climate commitments to steer policy above the heads of voters. Ordinary taxpayers aren’t on that list. They get the debt.

A Fair Caveat, and the Larger Point

To be precise: the released files don’t show that GDI’s defund-and-deplatform plan was carried out, and the GDI proposal itself was aimed at Moldova, Zambia and Armenia. Critics also call the release selective. Fair enough. Then release everything.

But the documents we do have make the mindset plain. USAID saw climate belief as an asset to defend, skepticism as a threat to manage, and Big Tech as a tool to manage it, all on borrowed money. Congress should make sure no agency is ever again allowed to spend our grandchildren’s credit on deciding what the rest of us are allowed to doubt.

This post was assembled with help from Perplexity, which was used to help organize the information secured from my own research of the USAID files now published in several places.

P.S. Let me also note that social giants are still shadowbanning accounts that don’t toe the company line on climate change. I see it with my own accounts that steadily grow in readership, then suddenly go backward for weeks and resume growing after some apparent punishment period expires.

#USAID #MarcoRubio #ClimateChange #GDI #FreeSpeech #GlobalDisinformationIndex #ShadowBanning

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