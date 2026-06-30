Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Julie Preece's avatar
Julie Preece
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I live in the British Isles. I am told we have oil and shale gas but our brainless government are net zero nutters so we don’t drill. But we buy from Norway who drill in the same sea.

Given our history you would think we would be world leaders.

Any one out that can explain why …..

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