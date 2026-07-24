Guest Post from National Mining Association via Real Clear Energy.

Global coal demand set another record in 2025. While less understood in the U.S., coal’s global importance is only growing. In fact, global coal demand has risen 75% since 2000 and today 1,200 new coal power plants are in development while coal demand for steel, cement and an expanding range of chemical and industrial applications grows as well.

We are firmly in an era of energy addition built on a foundation provided by coal. Electrification, ongoing efforts to tackle energy poverty, rapid population growth and the emergence of the AI revolution are collectively poised to double global electricity consumption by 2050.

Coal demand and international coal trade are flourishing, with the Asia-Pacific region now accounting for 85% of global coal imports. Yet, as a new report from the National Coal Council – an advisory body to the U.S. Secretary of Energy – makes clear, the U.S. remains badly underrepresented in this enormous market despite possessing the world’s largest proved coal reserves. That is a glaring missed opportunity to grow the U.S. economy, deepen ties with key trading partners and provide energy-hungry nations with a secure and reliable source of supply.

Coal regions of the United States, Source: USGS

While the U.S. is a significant coal exporter – with exports totaling 93 million short tons in 2025 and adding $10 billion to the U.S. economy – there is potential to export far more. Indonesia, with a far smaller reserve base, exported 529 million metric tons last year. Despite the U.S possessing seven times the coal reserves, Indonesia is exporting five times as much coal.

Geography explains part of that disparity. Indonesia sits close to the Asian markets that dominate seaborne coal demand. But geography is only a single piece of the equation. America’s deeper problem – one that we can fix – is that our infrastructure and coal export policy framework are undercutting our competitiveness.

The most obvious gap is the lack of West Coast export capacity. Western producers possess vast reserves of high-quality coal but lack access to a modern, high-capacity export terminal that can move their coal at the scale Asian markets require. Instead, U.S. coal must often travel longer, more expensive routes, placing American suppliers at a structural disadvantage to competitors in Australia, Indonesia and Russia.

The Trump administration’s support for the West Gateway Terminal in Oakland is an important start to address this challenge. But one project cannot carry the full weight of America’s export opportunity. It is critical we pursue additional West Coast capacity, along with practical export options through Canada and Mexico. Further, we need to invest in the export infrastructure we do have, deepening channels and allowing bigger, more efficient cargo ships to carry U.S. coal to the global marketplace.

Ports are only one piece of the infrastructure challenge. Rail networks, inland waterways, locks and loading facilities all require investment and modernization. Mine permitting timelines that stretch for years – or kill projects altogether – must be shortened without abandoning meaningful environmental review. If we are to compete globally, we must improve the efficiency of moving coal from mine to market.

To that end, policymakers should also review the cumulative weight of taxes, fees and regulatory costs imposed across the coal supply chain. Individually, these burdens may appear manageable. Together, they can erase the narrow margins that determine whether an American shipment is globally competitive.

Trade policy is equally impactful. Future bilateral trade agreements should make fair access for U.S. coal an explicit priority. The inclusion of coal in a recent trade agreement with India underscores that potential. While U.S. coal exports flow to more than 70 nations, India has become exceptionally important, now taking roughly a third of U.S. export volumes.

The world needs American energy and manufacturing inputs. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the scramble for secure energy supplies is driving new urgency to expand U.S. export potential. Nations that have endured repeated oil and natural gas shocks are rediscovering the importance of energy diversity. Coal is once again serving as an energy hedge when security and affordability matter most. This is an opportunity we can and should seize.

Modern export infrastructure, faster permitting, competitive tax and fee policies, and trade agreements that reflect the enormous opportunity before us could move the U.S. from an underperforming supplier to a global leader. We have unmatched coal reserves, an exceptional workforce and strong trade relationships. What we need now is a unified strategy equal to the moment.

Rich Nolan, the author of this post, is President and CEO of the National Mining Association.

#Mining #Coal #Exports #Reserves #Energy #Demand

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for real justice by signing our petition!