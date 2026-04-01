Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
3d

It's not just more pipeline, we need significantly more storage as well. Storage is the buffer that let's production increase once you have the transportation improvements in place. We don't use a gas at a steady amount, far more in the winter, and it's growing.

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Janice Childress's avatar
Janice Childress
5d

Texas better get a Governor who governs then to get projects completed in water, grid AND energy with coordination with D.C.

Dawn Cunningham does not work.

State Energy agencies need coordination that is natural and easier for most Countries whoever their.Person at the top happens to be. Yes, Iran's parliament is meeting and conducting business. USA has another ShutDon going on 5 weeks after recovering from New Year's ShutDon.

Constitutional Crisis is an understatement.

The globe is in for a Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 from three men, Donnie, Bebe and Vladdy.

Unsustainable.

China applauds👏✌️

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