Today, American Petroleum Institute Pennsylvania (API PA) was joined by state senators and representatives, joint trades, energy companies, and business and labor leaders in the state to host “Natural Gas and Oil Day” at the capitol to spotlight Pennsylvania’s energy advantage and advocate for policies that strengthen our robust natural gas and oil industry. Natural Gas and Oil Day kicked off with a press conference and was followed by a hands-on, interactive showcase with over 10 energy industry and technology-related vendors.

“Home to the first U.S. commercial oil well and the shale revolution, Pennsylvania has truly pioneered modern energy development,” said API PA Executive Director Stephanie Catarino Wissman.

“Natural gas development has not only breathed new life into communities across the Keystone State – the number two natural gas-producing state, behind only Texas - but also benefited every corner of our commonwealth by generating thousands of good jobs, billions of dollars in economic impact, more than $2.7 billion in impact fee funding for critical projects, and affordable, reliable energy for families and businesses while helping to reduce emissions.”

Wissman, leaders of the Pennsylvania Gas and Oil Caucus – Senators Camera Bartolotta (R-46) and Lisa Boscola (D-18) as well as Reps. Ed Neilson (D-174) and Eric Nelson (R-57) – and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, and Rep. Marty Causer (R-67), Minority Chairman of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, outlined the value of Pennsylvania natural gas and oil while advocating for policies needed to strengthen our energy advantage and economy.

Jim Welty, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Marcellus Shale Coalition, and Dan Weaver, President and Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association, also underscored the economic and environmental progress resulting from Pennsylvania-made energy.

According to the most recent PwC report, the natural gas and oil industry contributes over $75 billion toward the state’s economy and supports more than 423,000 jobs. Research shows that every direct job in the natural gas and oil industry generates 3.6 additional jobs in Pennsylvania. To put this in perspective, the total number of jobs supported by industry in Pennsylvania alone is equal to 4 times the capacity of Penn State University’s Beaver Stadium.

Wissman and other leaders urged action on smart energy policies and timely, consistent and predictable permitting to help protect our energy advantage.

“Last week, API released its 5-point policy plan to secure American energy leadership and help reduce inflation. The points focus on protecting consumer choice, bolstering our geopolitical strength, leveraging our natural resources, fixing our permitting system and advancing sensible tax policy. This policy roadmap can help keep Pennsylvania in the driver’s seat when it comes to energy leadership and strengthen our economy to help families across the commonwealth.”

During Natural Gas and Oil Day, industry- and technology-related companies were on hand to showcase the advanced technologies and engineering practices being applied to produce and deliver natural gas and oil safely and efficiently, including virtual reality, drones and other state-of-the-art equipment. (See attached list.)

The showcase also included the Energy Education Foundation’s Mobile Energy Learning Unit(MELU), sponsored by API. The MELU, which features six learning stations with curriculum based, hands-on activities, offers a chance to learn about the industry's proactive efforts to promote STEM education and introduce the energy sector as a possible career path for students as they head into high school. The MELU has reached thousands of students across the U.S. in grades 5 through 8.

To learn more about the natural gas and oil industry, go to api.org.

The American Petroleum Institute Pennsylvania (API Pennsylvania) is a state affiliate office of the American Petroleum Institute (API). The API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, which supports nearly 11 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans.

Our approximately 600 members produce, process, and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence®, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

#API #Pennsylvania #Energy #NaturalGas #Oil

Share