According to Perplexity, the Net-Zero Framework (NZF), is:

“[T]he International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) regulatory framework aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in international shipping by or around 2050. The NZF introduces legally binding requirements on GHG fuel intensity, pricing, and rewards mechanisms, applying to large ships engaged in international trade. It is designed to accelerate the adoption of zero or near-zero GHG fuels, technologies, and energy sources in the maritime sector, with implementation expected to begin from 2028 if formally adopted.​”

[It] is a specialized agency of the United Nations. The IMO was established by a UN conference and operates under an agreement that defines its relationship with the UN, focusing on setting global standards for shipping safety, security, and environmental performance. Its framework and regulatory authority derive from the UN system, but it functions independently to create and enforce legally binding shipping regulations…

The driving force behind the push for the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework (NZF) comes from a coalition of European nations, UN-aligned climate institutions, and major green fuel and maritime associations, with endorsement from several international business groups linked to the clean energy transition…

The major entities involved in green shipping fuels, often referred to as “green fuel” companies or organizations, include both large international shipbuilders and fuel producers. Key players actively developing and deploying green fuels for maritime decarbonization are:

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea): Leading in building dual-fuel vessels capable of running on green methanol and other low-carbon fuels.​

Samsung Heavy Industries (South Korea): Focuses on developing sustainable ships powered by green ammonia and methanol.​

COSCO Shipping Industries (China): Working on green vessel technology, including methanol and alternative fuels.​

Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding (China): Designing eco-friendly, dual-fuel vessels, including green methanol ships.​

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (China): Developing environmentally friendly vessels capable of operating on green methanol.​

In addition, fuel production firms and renewable energy projects supporting green fuels such as e-methanol, green hydrogen, and ammonia include:

Companies like European Energy and other renewable energy firms involved in scaling up green hydrogen and e-fuels.​

Projects like Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Murchison project in Western Australia, which aims to produce green ammonia using renewable energy.​

Various public-private partnerships pushing for the scaling of green hydrogen and methanol, such as Hyphen Hydrogen Energy in Namibia.​

The development of green fuels is closely tied to major shipbuilding conglomerates and energy firms that are investing heavily in low-emission vessel technologies and infrastructure, forming the backbone of today’s green shipping transition.​

In summary, the “major green fuel” entities include leading South Korean and Chinese shipbuilders, associated industrial conglomerates, and large renewable energy projects specifically targeting green methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen for maritime use.