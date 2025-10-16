The UN's International Maritime Organization’s "Net Zero Framework" Is A Mega Green Scam But Trump Says No Deal and Make My Day
According to Perplexity, the Net-Zero Framework (NZF), is:
“[T]he International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) regulatory framework aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in international shipping by or around 2050. The NZF introduces legally binding requirements on GHG fuel intensity, pricing, and rewards mechanisms, applying to large ships engaged in international trade. It is designed to accelerate the adoption of zero or near-zero GHG fuels, technologies, and energy sources in the maritime sector, with implementation expected to begin from 2028 if formally adopted.”
[It] is a specialized agency of the United Nations. The IMO was established by a UN conference and operates under an agreement that defines its relationship with the UN, focusing on setting global standards for shipping safety, security, and environmental performance. Its framework and regulatory authority derive from the UN system, but it functions independently to create and enforce legally binding shipping regulations…
The driving force behind the push for the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework (NZF) comes from a coalition of European nations, UN-aligned climate institutions, and major green fuel and maritime associations, with endorsement from several international business groups linked to the clean energy transition…
The major entities involved in green shipping fuels, often referred to as “green fuel” companies or organizations, include both large international shipbuilders and fuel producers. Key players actively developing and deploying green fuels for maritime decarbonization are:
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea): Leading in building dual-fuel vessels capable of running on green methanol and other low-carbon fuels.
Samsung Heavy Industries (South Korea): Focuses on developing sustainable ships powered by green ammonia and methanol.
COSCO Shipping Industries (China): Working on green vessel technology, including methanol and alternative fuels.
Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding (China): Designing eco-friendly, dual-fuel vessels, including green methanol ships.
Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (China): Developing environmentally friendly vessels capable of operating on green methanol.
In addition, fuel production firms and renewable energy projects supporting green fuels such as e-methanol, green hydrogen, and ammonia include:
Companies like European Energy and other renewable energy firms involved in scaling up green hydrogen and e-fuels.
Projects like Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Murchison project in Western Australia, which aims to produce green ammonia using renewable energy.
Various public-private partnerships pushing for the scaling of green hydrogen and methanol, such as Hyphen Hydrogen Energy in Namibia.
The development of green fuels is closely tied to major shipbuilding conglomerates and energy firms that are investing heavily in low-emission vessel technologies and infrastructure, forming the backbone of today’s green shipping transition.
In summary, the “major green fuel” entities include leading South Korean and Chinese shipbuilders, associated industrial conglomerates, and large renewable energy projects specifically targeting green methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen for maritime use.
So, it’s the big green grifters. What a surprise. This is but one of the many faces of the climate scam and the totally corrupt UN behind it. But, fortunately, Trump has appointed a cabinet of leaders who are unafraid to call out the fraud and make it clear they won’t get away with it:
The following is a Joint Statement issued by Secretary of State Rubio, Secretary of Energy Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Duffy in response to all this:
President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people. Next week, members of the IMO will vote on the adoption of a so-called NZF aimed at reducing global carbon dioxide gas emissions from the international shipping sector. This will be the first time that a UN organization levies a global carbon tax on the world.
The Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists. The economic impacts from this measure could be disastrous, with some estimates forecasting global shipping costs increasing as much as 10% or more. We ask you to join us in rejecting adoption of the NZF at the October meeting and to work together on our collective economic and energy security.
The NZF proposal poses significant risks to the global economy and subjects not just Americans, but all IMO member states to an unsanctioned global tax regime that levies punitive and regressive financial penalties, which could be avoided. The United States is considering the following actions against nations that support this global carbon tax on American consumers:
Pursuing investigations and considering potential regulations to combat anti-competitive practices from certain flagged countries and potential blocking vessels registered in those countries from U.S. ports;
Imposing visa restrictions including an increase in fees and processing, mandatory re-interview requirements and/or revisions of quotas for C-1/D maritime crew member visas;
Imposing commercial penalties stemming from U.S. government contracts including new commercial ships, liquified natural gas terminals and infrastructure, and/or other financial penalties on ships flagged under nations in favor of the NZF;
Imposing additional port fees on ships owned, operated, or flagged by countries supporting the framework; and
Evaluating sanctions on officials sponsoring activist-driven climate policies that would burden American consumers, among other measures under consideration.
The United States will be moving to levy these remedies against nations that sponsor this European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations. We will fight hard to protect our economic interests by imposing costs on countries if they support the NZF. Our fellow IMO members should be on notice.
Hmm…that’s going to leave a mark. Now, let’s get out of the damnable UN and get it out of the US.
