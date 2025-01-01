This is a wonderful video from Dr. Lars Schernikau, who is “an energy economist, entrepreneur, commodity trader, and author” according to the website where in promotes his book titled “The Unpopular Truth About Electricity and the Future of Energy.” He thoroughly explains what was wrong about the German Energiewende and why it inevitably failed spectacularly.

There are many practical observations offered by Schernikau and it’s well worth your time!

#Schernikau #Energy #Solar #Wind #Germany #UnpopularTruth

