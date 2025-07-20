Our friend and guest blogger, Dick Storm, recently did a fact-filled presentation at the Coal Institute's Summer Trade Seminar. Here is Dick's quick summation of the meeting:

I was the lead-off with my views on the importance of coal in the future. Interestingly, I had not collaborated with the other presenters. The next one following me was TVA's Ben Jones, who showed tremendous load growth and the revised plans to keep four of the TVA coal plants running.

Then Chris Moran from PJM gave a presentation on how PJM Interconnection works and the future generation additions, according to PJM. Chris's presentation is worth looking at because it shows how a major RTO works. Keep in mind, this was the day before President Trump met in Pittsburgh to discuss the huge AI data centers being built in Pennsylvania. (Hint, the huge near-term future (next ten years) electricity use in PA will not be generated with hydropower or even nuclear, it will be gas and coal)

My takeaways from the meeting and presentations are these: