The Unpopular But Hard Truths of Coal Power at A Time Energy Demand Is Soaring and Unreliables Won't Get It Done
Our friend and guest blogger, Dick Storm, recently did a fact-filled presentation at the Coal Institute's Summer Trade Seminar. Here is Dick's quick summation of the meeting:
I was the lead-off with my views on the importance of coal in the future. Interestingly, I had not collaborated with the other presenters. The next one following me was TVA's Ben Jones, who showed tremendous load growth and the revised plans to keep four of the TVA coal plants running.
Then Chris Moran from PJM gave a presentation on how PJM Interconnection works and the future generation additions, according to PJM. Chris's presentation is worth looking at because it shows how a major RTO works. Keep in mind, this was the day before President Trump met in Pittsburgh to discuss the huge AI data centers being built in Pennsylvania. (Hint, the huge near-term future (next ten years) electricity use in PA will not be generated with hydropower or even nuclear, it will be gas and coal)
My takeaways from the meeting and presentations are these:
Coal needs to be a part of the future generation growth (pretty much the thesis of my presentation. I came away very pleased with what I presented)
PJM generation growth is not properly planned to handle the growth, They will need lots more power, and the answer is coal. Take a look at Chris Moran's presentation at the end, which shows mostly solar and battery storage. Remember, PJM is huge, from the East Coast to Chicago. I think 64 million people are served by PJM.
There are still major roadblocks to adding new coal plants. These include state regulations (especially bad are regional carbon emissions agreements of VA and MD), misguided voters, politicians, net-zero-carbon laws (including in my own South Carolina). and "woke" utility management that just does not want to build coal plants.
The new coal plants that will likely get built will likely be "behind the meter" energy islands separated from the utilities.
The presentation by Andy Blumenthal from McClosky, showed the growth in coal this year as gas prices have risen to about $3.50/mmBtu, and coal is economically recognized as a very economical fuel.
I agree with Dick's observations, and it's my pleasure to share his presentation:
