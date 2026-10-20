Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
7d

The only person more discredited than Guterres is Mann.

Reply
Share
John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
7d

Congratulations and thanks, Vijay Jayaraj. Many know that the UN is an institution up to a lot of no good. Your article says it very precisely and is most important. The people who back the UN leaders won't listen to critics in North America. But we can use your article and accomplish our mission.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture