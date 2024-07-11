Nobody does common sense better than Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars. Here is one of his latest videos, this time not about cars but instead the solar attack on the English countryside and farmland (in a place called Hereford, no less:

His title line of "Solar Farms = Not Farms” says it all, of course. Enjoy!

And, if you want to get more of Geoff smashing solar panels, check out these videos:

Geoff talks about many things and always with refreshing honesty. Check him out!

