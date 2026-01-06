Lee, the UK MacMaster, is on fire in this outstanding 15-minute video regarding the manner in which his country is forcing EVs onto everyone, even though few want them, they’re dangerous, and they’re now being taxed and squeezed from every direction. He concludes there can only be one answer: the ruling class wants everyone out of cars altogether except for themselves:

