If you want to see something really scary, I direct your attention to this UN web page. It is blueprint to kill freedom, skin it and hang the carcass on a light pole for all to see.

Naturally, it’s in the name of sustainability, which is but code language for 15-minute cities, elimination of cars, forcing us into multi-family dwellings and, especially, the giant global grift. If you suppose I’m exaggerating or have been forcibly taken into the custody of wild-eyed conspiracy theorists, read these excerpts from the UN’s “Pact for the Future.”

Today, we pledge a new beginning in international cooperation. The actions in this Pact represent meaningful changes to multilateralism so that it delivers a better future for people and planet.

This will enable us to fulfil our existing commitments while rising to new and emerging challenges and opportunities.

We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes and principles. We also reaffirm that the three pillars of the United Nations – sustainable development in all its dimensions, peace and security, and human rights – are equally important, interlinked and mutually reinforcing. We cannot have one without the others.

The quest to achieve sustainable development for all, leaving no-one behind, is and will always be a central objective of multilateralism. We reaffirm our enduring commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals.

We will urgently accelerate progress towards achieving the goals, including through concrete political steps and adequate finance. Poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, remains the greatest global challenge and its eradication is an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

We are mindful that sustainable development can only be secured if we succeed in drastically mitigating global CO2 emissions in order to keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, and support developing countries to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change…

We are deeply concerned at the slow pace of progress in addressing climate change, the continued growth in greenhouse gas emissions and the increasing frequency and intensity of the adverse impacts of climate change, in particular on developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

We reaffirm the importance of, accelerating action on the basis of the best available science, reflecting equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances. We decide to:

Work towards an ambitious outcome at the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s COP29, including setting the new collective quantified goal on climate finance and building on the UAE consensus that includes the outcome of the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement.

Come forward in our next nationally determined contributions with ambitious, economy-wide emission reduction targets, covering all greenhouse gases, sectors and categories and aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5 °C , as informed by the latest science, in the light of different national circumstances.

Protect everyone on earth through universal coverage of early warning systems by 2027, including through the accelerated implementation of the Early Warnings for All initiative and promote a disaster risk-informed approach to sustainable development that integrates disaster risk reduction into policies, programmes and investments at all levels.

We will accelerate our efforts to protect, conserve and sustainably use the environment.

We are deeply concerned about rapid environmental degradation, and we recognize the urgent need for a fundamental shift in our approach in order to achieve a world in which humanity lives in harmony with nature. We must conserve, restore and sustainably use our planet’s ecosystems and natural resources to support the health and well-being of present and future generations.

We will address the interlinked causes and adverse impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, water scarcity, floods, desertification, land degradation, drought, deforestation and sand and dust storms. We decide to: