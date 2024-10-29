Guest Post from the Institute for Energy Research.

The United Nations has reported that there has been no significant advancement in global climate efforts over the past year, as countries have been sluggish in reducing their fossil fuel consumption. The organization now warns that it appears unlikely that nations will meet the targets for limiting global warming established in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The UN states, “To keep emissions below the critical 1.5-degree target set in Paris in 2015, countries must cut emissions by 42 percent overall by 2030 and achieve a 57 percent reduction by 2035.” These goals seem increasingly improbable, as global greenhouse gas emissions reached a record high last year.

Source: UN Environmental Program

In 2023, global greenhouse gas emissions soared to 57.1 gigatons of CO2 equivalent, marking a 1.3% increase from 2022 and significantly surpassing the average growth rate of 0.8% per year seen from 2010 to 2019. China was the largest contributor to this rise, with its emissions climbing by 5.2%, followed closely by India, which experienced a 6.1% increase in emissions.

In contrast, the United States saw a decrease of 1.4% in greenhouse gas emissions compared to the previous year. The sectors driving the most significant growth in emissions included electricity generation, industry, and transportation.

According to the UN report, achieving net-zero emissions globally may require an additional investment of $900 billion to $1.2 trillion annually. McKinsey & Company has projected that reaching net-zero targets could necessitate an extra $3.5 trillion annually.

Additionally, solar and wind energy have capacity factors that are two to three times lower than those of coal, natural gas, and nuclear plants, meaning that a significantly greater capacity is required to generate equivalent energy due to their reliance on favorable weather conditions and costly storage solutions.

The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, stemming from Russia’s invasion, and in the Middle East, with Hamas targeting Israel, have also contributed to rising greenhouse gas emissions and complicated international climate change cooperation.

Despite Western support for South Africa and Indonesia in transitioning from coal to renewable energy, progress has been limited as these countries continue to operate their coal plants to mitigate issues like brownouts and blackouts, which are politically unpopular. The UN has noted that wealthy nations have not upheld their financial commitments to assist poorer countries in moving away from fossil fuels.

Global diplomats are set to continue climate discussions next month in Baku, Azerbaijan, during the annual UN climate talks, where new commitments are anticipated.

Over the past year, only Madagascar has submitted a stronger pledge to reduce emissions by 2030, despite calls from UN officials for all nations to enhance their climate plans. Since the Paris Agreement is not legally binding, countries cannot be held accountable for their commitments, which some governments cite as a reason to modify their energy policies.

Is the UN Being Realistic? Not At All!

Fossil fuels are integral to numerous aspects of modern life, including transportation, heating, cooling, industrial processes, and even products like medicine, agriculture, plastics, and cosmetics. They form the backbone of the global economy, making their replacement a formidable challenge.

Currently, progress is primarily evident in the electric sector, where wind and solar are the main viable alternatives to fossil fuels, benefiting from economic feasibility and political support. However, despite years of growth and substantial subsidies, these renewable sources are not yet capable of replacing the existing coal and natural gas used in electricity generation, let alone meet the anticipated surge in electricity demand from other sectors during the transition.

For instance, although China has expanded its solar and wind capacity more than any other nation, it still relies on coal for over 50% of its energy generation. Its coal capacity alone exceeds the total generating capacity of the entire United States across all sources, and it continues to expand.

China’s status as a developing economy allows it to peak its emissions by 2060, meaning its greenhouse gas output—the highest globally—will likely increase further. Western countries will also depend on China for essential materials such as steel, cement, critical minerals, solar panels, and electric vehicle batteries necessary for their energy transitions.

This reliance enables China’s economy to flourish on inexpensive coal while Western nations grapple with rising energy costs, unreliable energy sources, and industries relocating in search of lower production costs. As emissions rise in China, the gap in technology and fuel efficiency compared to Western nations widens, with IER’s Environmental Quality Index noting that the U.S. maintains one of the highest environmental standards globally, while China’s score is 45% lower.

It seems Wall Street is shifting its perspective. According to Bloomberg, “the fast money on Wall Street has taken a close look at key sectors in the green economy and decided to bet against them.” Bloomberg goes on to say, “Despite vast green stimulus packages in the U.S., Europe, and China, more hedge funds are on average net short batteries, solar, electric vehicles, and hydrogen than are long those sectors; and more funds are net long fossil fuels than are shorting oil, gas, and coal.”

Conclusion

Greenhouse gas emissions have increased in 2023 by 1.3%, substantially higher than the 0.8% average growth between 2010 and 2019. This has made the UN report that it looks unlikely that countries will be able to limit global warming to the levels they agreed to under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

There are certainly issues with the UN commitments as all countries are not asked to make the same commitments, with China being allowed to peak its emissions in 2060, ten years after wealthy countries are expected to be at net zero.

Further, wealthy countries are not only tasked with getting themselves to net zero but also financially helping poor countries do the same. The UN estimates cutting global emissions to zero could require an extra $900 billion to $1.2 trillion per year in global investment—not an inconsequential amount! Next month, countries will be meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, and told to make stronger commitments.

Perhaps, the attendees should look at whether the goals are truly realistic and whether the entire project makes sense.

Editor's Note: Perhaps, the best choice would be to get out of the UN, get it out of the US, and be done with this nonsense.

