Guest Post from Craig Rucker at CFact.

The United Nations’ climate crisis express has slammed to a halt on the tracks. It’s not hard to see why.

The Trump administration has slashed funding for climate initiatives, yanked America out of the Paris Agreement, scrapped electric vehicle mandates, and repealed the Endangerment Finding that once underpinned sweeping regulations.

On the global stage, the UN COP30 climate talks collapsed with no real international commitments to phase out fossil fuels. Meanwhile, China — the world’s top greenhouse gas emitter by a long way — keeps ramping up new coal power plant construction at a blistering pace.

Around the world, everyday people are fed up. In the name of saving the planet, net-zero carbon policies are driving skyrocketing energy bills, blackouts and plummeting living standards. Unelected bureaucrats pretend that, through the sacrifice of others, they can tame Earth’s naturally variable climate. They have taken it upon themselves to micromanage people’s lives by forcing us to abandon the fossil fuels that still provide 87 percent of global energy.

So, what’s next for the eco-zealots running the UN? They’re pivoting to a new battlefield: the so-called “plastics crisis.”

In November 2025, the UN Environment Program teamed up with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to roll out the 2030 Plastics Agenda for Business. Billed as an “evidence-based” and “practical” global framework, it is really designed to morph voluntary corporate sustainability promises into binding international policies.

The agenda seeks to eliminate plastic waste and pollution by rallying governments, businesses, and “stakeholders” to “catalyze market transformations,” enforce standardized packaging designs, force national laws into a single “circular economy” mold, and reshape entire markets collectively.

It calls for “root cause” solutions: eliminating unnecessary plastics, innovating toward reuse models and alternative materials, and recirculating what we still need.

The real pitch? Obeisance to UN plastic directives will deliver “profound benefits” to the economy, nature, people, and societies — backed by a “shared vision” already endorsed by more than 1,200 organizations worldwide.

This bureaucratic gobbledygook appeals to some. Unfortunately, like much that comes out of the UN, it is all a ruse.

To grasp the UN’s true playbook, one need only look at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Launched in 1988 to study how human activities and emissions might influence climate, it quickly morphed into a sprawling government-activist-industrial complex that insists humans are the primary driver of climate change— and that therefore our lifestyles must be heavily regulated … by them.

The point is that they need a very, very large amount of money to do this. Cue endless demands for massive budgets: $100 billion, $250 billion, $500 billion, even trillions. That money gets funneled into outfits they create, like the Green Climate Fund, to ensure that everything is done properly.

Now just apply that same formula to plastics.

Yes, plastic pollution is real. But roughly 80 percent of plastic wastes reaching the oceans comes from Asia — especially mismanaged waste from countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Massive population centers dump packaging and other plastics into waterways because of widespread poverty, weak governance, poor waste management infrastructure, and lack of funds for modern programs and technologies.

If the UN genuinely wants to curb plastics pollution, it should strong-arm China (and others) into real action.

But good luck with that. China rarely embraces binding commitments in earnest, since it is the world’s biggest emitter.

Plastics are essential for a vast array of items we use every day. That includes eyeglass lenses and frames, smartphones and computers, vehicle parts, synthetic fabrics, medical devices, and packaging that extends food shelf-life by fighting insects and bacteria. Plastics safeguard medicines, protect shipped goods, and deliver life-saving supplies affordably to remote areas.

Plastics and plastic packaging drive the world economy, employ millions globally in numerous industries, and are essential to human nutrition, health, well-being and affordability.

Actual progress to reduce the downside of the use of plastics — specifically litter — will require helping poorer countries achieve the level of development, infrastructure, incomes, and environmental responsibility that wealthy countries currently enjoy.

That means UN bureaucrats and eco-activists will have to stop opposing economic development, which will by necessity include wider use of fossil fuels and nuclear power. They will have to stop dictating to poor countries what level of “ecologically feasible development” they will be permitted to pursue.

It means providing expertise and financing to help countries become wealthier, modernize waste collection and processing, and construct waste-to-energy power plants that convert trash into affordable all-day electricity, while reclaiming glass and metals that otherwise cannot be recycled.

No one wants plastic trash strewn about. But we don’t need another bloated UN program to handle it by orchestrating top-down controls, market distortions, and endless funding streams. Real solutions start with better civics education, policing of bad behavior and local infrastructure where the problems actually originate — not global agendas that sidestep these hard truths.

This article originally appeared in The Hill.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., addressing intensive issues, especially in energy and environment.

