No matter how bad, how pathetic, how useless, or how dangerous you thought the United Nations was, it’s far, far worse than you thought, and I have the receipts to prove it. They’re found in a U.N. report just issued by its Human Rights Council. It’s titled “The Imperative of Defossilizing Our Economies,” and is rife with the dumbest, most shallow ideas and recommendations imaginable. It deserves the strongest possible ridicule.

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room at the Palace of Nations in Geneva (Switzerland) where the United Nations Human Rights Council . meerts. By Ludovic Courtès - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45464991

Consider the following excerpts:

There is no scientific doubt that fossil fuels (coal, gas and oil) are the main cause of climate change, and the main driver of other planetary crises – biodiversity loss, toxic pollution, inequalities and mass human rights violations .

Some States have taken fossil fuel phaseout measures but what is needed is priority, comprehensive and coherent action on the fossil fuel phaseout within this decade , to ensure a liveable future for all.

The overwhelming evidence of the interlinked, intergenerational, severe and widespread human rights impacts of the fossil fuel life cycle, coupled with six decades of obstruction against effective climate action, compels urgent defossilization of our whole economies, as part of a just, effective and transformative transition .

Fossil fuel usage must decrease rapidly, with coal usage dropping by up to 100 per cent from 2019 levels by 2050, oil usage dropping by up to 90 per cent and gas usage dropping by up to 85 per cent.

States, including in the global South, should consider the phaseout as part of an obligation to develop new economic models that provide goods and services that enhance human and planetary well-being , reducing the production of unnecessary and toxic products, and deprioritizing the demands of the richest groups of society who worsen social exclusion and extreme poverty. In other words, the phaseout should be understood as a precondition for the emergence of a healthier economic model at the nexus of biodiversity, water and food, health and climate change, that fully aligns the right to development with all substantive elements of the right to a healthy environment.

Priority, comprehensive, coherent action on the fossil fuel phaseout within this decade is necessary to ensure a liveable future for all, as an urgent precondition for a just transition and for effective human rights protection in the context of current planetary crises.

States should adopt and enforce explicit and time-bound legislative measures: (a) To prohibit new fossil fuel exploration and exploitation , as well as any expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure. (b) To revoke licences for existing fossil fuel exploration and exploitation, including for captive and on-grid coal plants. (c) To strictly regulate the import and export of fossil fuels .



In order to support an informed, transparent and participatory process for defossilization, States also need to “defossilize” information systems, to protect human rights in the formation of public opinion and democratic debate from undue commercial influence and from information distortions arising from the operationalization of the fossil fuel sector’s playbook over decades, considering fossil fuel companies’ historical and current access to influential media and their economic power over influential actors.

States should: (a) Inform the public about the fossil fuel industry’s deliberate contributions to the planetary crises and about their human rights impacts over decades; (b) Ensure that accurate, science-based information is made available to the public on defossilization plans, including the underlying economic and technological assumptions, fossil fuel subsidies inventories, emissions embedded in fossil fuel exports, and plans for the decommissioning of infrastructure; (c) Avoid loopholes in responsible decommissioning, and require independent verification of defossilization and decommissioning plans, and of their implementation; (d) Ban fossil fuel advertisements, promotion and sponsorship , including cross-border advertising; (e) Ensure access to comprehensive education on the human rights risks of fossil fuels, and on the benefits of fossil fuel-free production, consumption and lifestyles; (f) Prohibit lobbying by the fossil fuel industry; (g) Require private financial institutions and universities to disclose publicly, including on social media, funding amounts, durations and any conditions from the fossil fuel industry; (h) Criminalize misinformation and misrepresentation (greenwashing) by the fossil fuel industry, including failure to disclose corporate lobbying activities or to provide remedies for harm ; (i) Criminalize media and advertising firms for amplifying disinformation and misinformation by fossil fuel companies; (j) Criminalize attacks against environmental human rights defenders, including from judicial harassment tactic s, in addition to enhancing environmental human rights defenders’ protection and access to justice and effective remedies.

In terms of compensation, given the widespread, substantial and protracted human rights impacts of fossil fuels, fossil fuel-producing States, according to their historical responsibility, current contributions and respective capabilities, should provide financial compensation for damage caused throughout the fossil fuels life cycle, domestically and extraterritorially, by: (a) Setting and enforcing strict financial penalties for human rights abuses byfossil fuel companies; (b) Requiring fossil fuel companies to finance climate adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage, for instance through climate superfunds, ensuring that they are directly accessible by affected communities; (c) Preventing tax evasion and avoidance, including by adopting human rights due diligence mechanisms for banks, professional service providers and other financial institutions; and redirecting fiscal revenue towards climate action, including through grant-based climate finance to developing countries; (d) Introducing wealth taxes and windfall taxes, without undermining the capacity of other countries to raise public revenues; (e) Ensuring restitution of territories to Indigenous Peoples, people of African descent and peasants in areas previously allocated to fossil fuel operations, as long as the return is desired and is made possible through the dismantling of fossil fuel infrastructure, and ecosystem restoration and full remediation of toxic contamination. Otherwise, compensation should be provided.

The above is just a small sampling of what is, essentially, a Communist Manifesto using fossil fuel opposition as a foundational excuse for eradicating coal, oil, and gas that sustain modern civilization. It further seeks to destroy any and all free speech rights, even criminalizing challenges to its narrative. Finally, it lays the groundwork for fossil fuels reparations. And, it does so by telling poor populations they are only entitled to money and must give up any hope of real energy security.

Who wrote it? The “Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Context of Climate Change,” Elisa Morgera. She is an Italian professor of global environmental law at the University of Strathclyde Law School in Glasgow, UK, which tells us everything we need to know about the suicidal impulses of the West. She previously worked directly for the United Nations.

Worst of all, Grok also tells us this about the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for whom this report was prepared by Morgera:

The UNHRC is funded primarily through the UN’s regular budget, to which the U.S. contributes significantly, and through voluntary contributions from member states. The U.S., as one of the largest contributors to the UN, provides 22% of the UN’s regular budget, as determined by the General Assembly’s assessment scale based on economic capacity. For 2025, the UN regular budget is approximately $3.5 billion, meaning the U.S. contribution is roughly $770 million annually.

This is the U.N. today. We should get out of it as fast as possible and also get the U.N. out of the U.S. shortly thereafter. Funding it is a threat to our republic and our energy security. End the insanity!

