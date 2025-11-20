Guest Post from Craig Rucker at CFact.

In Brazil, they call it a “mutirão,” meaning the community pitching in together to accomplish a common goal.

At COP30 in Belém, it means you do the paying, and the UN pitches in by doing the collecting.

Read the draft of the “mutirão” proposal, Brazil’s President “Lula” has COP30 working on, here at CFACT.org.

Skip on through the usual platitudes and self-congratulations until you get to the clause which “calls on all actors to work together to enable the scaling up of financing to developing country Parties for climate action from all public and private sources to at least USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2035.”

Don’t miss the clause which “emphasizes the urgent need to remain on a pathway towards delivering the goal of at least USD 300 billion for developing country Parties per year by 2035 for climate action, with developed country Parties taking the lead.”

The document contains renewed calls for compensating poor nations for the “loss and damage” they sustain from bad weather events. The fact that another country’s bad weather is not your fault doesn’t enter into it.

“Follow the money” remains a reliable method of divining what a UN COP is really all about.

You can also follow the COP30 money to what David Wojick describes at CFACT.org as “the world’s biggest trade show.”

Indoctrination, particularly of young people, is another regular climate conference feature that is all-too-present at COP30. Take a look at what Nate Myers posted about climate “struggle sessions,” which for him recall China’s “cultural revolution,” at CFACT.org.

Peter Murphy warns at CFACT.org of the danger of a future American president proclaiming a “climate emergency” to short-circuit the checks and balances designed to protect American individual rights by limiting government power.

Marc Morano blasted the whole shebang on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox in the one-minute clip below. Watch as he addresses everything from clear-cutting the rainforest to censorship, to not even letting us flush toilet paper at the COP.

President Trump took action to withdraw the United States from the UN’s Paris Agreement at the very start of his administration. This was a bold and necessary move.

There is a great deal more to do to ensure America does not backslide into the Paris Climate Agreement in the future. We must never subject our countrymen to the lavish schemes for redistribution and control in the name of climate being hatched in Brazil at this very moment.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., addressing intensive issues, especially in energy and environment.

