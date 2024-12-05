How many of you have ever heard of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials or PCAF, as it's commonly called? You haven’t you say? Well, it's time to pay attention. According to Bloomberg, the “number of financial institutions committed to or already applying its accounting methods has climbed to more than 550, with combined financial assets of $92.5 trillion." Jo Nova has a good rundown on it, if you’re interested and you should be. It’s all about corrupt big green banks

You should also note the Bloomberg story comes from a news entity owned by Michael Bloomberg, the erstwhile Mayor of New York City who couldn’t buy the Presidency but does jet back and forth to his home on Bermuda while fighting climate change with some of his money. The article discloses, at the very end, that Bloomberg is “the owner and founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP” and, moreover, that “PCAF’s work is supported by groups including Bloomberg Philanthropies.”

The story further explains that the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) "is co-chaired by Mark Carney, who is chair of Bloomberg Inc. and a former Bank of England governor, and Michael R. Bloomberg.”

The significance of this fact becomes readily apparent in the following excerpts:

Bankers will soon be able to claim credit for emissions they say their financing has helped avoid, as the world’s largest voluntary carbon accounting framework for the finance industry works on broadening standards. Under the approach, banks can assume a counterfactual scenario in which emissions remain elevated, and contrast that with the CO2 avoidance their loans or bonds enable… PCAF also is proposing expanding existing avoided-emissions guidelines to include all asset classes, rather than just the renewable power plants to which such reporting has so far been limited. Such measures would, for example, allow banks to claim they’re helping avoid emissions by financing the early retirement of coal-fired power plants or a shift in steel production over to renewable energy… The concept of so-called avoided emissions refers to carbon pollution that will no longer be produced, as higher-emitting assets and products get replaced with lower-carbon alternatives… The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, the largest finance sector climate coalition, introduced the idea of a new metric last year to drive transition finance, calling it expected emissions reductions (EER). The basic principle is that finance firms compare the emissions associated with the entity or asset in a business-as-usual scenario with those achieved if that company implements a science-based transition plan, or if a polluting asset is eventually shut down. The so-called delta is the EER… Once introduced, PCAF expects its methodology would affect how use-of-proceeds bonds will be accounted for in future. “In some cases, an investment in a green bond requires an initial investment to some infrastructure that only down the line generates reductions,” Noach said. That’s why the expected emission reduction is a “relevant metric,” he said. PCAF was created by Dutch financial institutions during the 2015 Paris Climate summit to encourage banks and investors to play their part in delivering a transition to a low-carbon economy.

If you go back to the PCAF website and its “About” page you find exactly what all this about:

In 2015, fourteen Dutch financial institutions created PCAF, under the leadership of ASN Bank. The initiative was launched via a Dutch Carbon Pledge calling on the negotiators at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015 to take ambitious steps while the committed financial institutions take their share in delivering an essential shift to a low carbon economy, starting with measuring and disclosing the GHG emissions of their loans and investments.

"Take their share” is probably a Freudian slip; a very unfortunate one. The fact the bankers chose to say ‘take” rather than “do their share” speaks volumes. It reveals the massive corporatist enterprise that the entire climate movement truly is. Big banks are lining up at the trough and writing rules to ensure they can take whatever they want, as long as they justify it terms of what might have been. To quote a politician of rapidly fading reputation, they are “unburdening themselves of the past” and moving onto what was possible - literally anything as long as they can claim it could be worse.

As Thomas Jefferson wrote to fellow Virginia politician John Taylor in 1816:

"And I sincerely believe, with you, that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies; and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale."

Yes. Yes, indeed!

#PCAF #ParisAgreement #GFAN #Corporatism #Bloomberg #Bankers

