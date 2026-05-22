The UK's Fracking Rule (Prohibition Really) Mandates That Seismic Impacts Be Less Than Dropping A Can of Beans on the Floor
Paul Burgess just published a great 13-minute video (below) making this stunning observation:
#PaulBurgess #UK #ClimateRealism #Science #Fracking #UK #Beans
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Can it please be detailed how much energy is used to IMPORT the oil and gas into the UK? How that would compare to the amount that would be generated by harvesting your own?