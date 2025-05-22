Kathryn Porter, an independent energy consultant with experience in physical and financial electricity, gas and oil markets, has written an outstanding report on the affordability of net zero in the UK, with lessons for the entire western world. The following is a small portion of her latest fact-filled report.

My report reviews in depth the costs of renewable generation and their impact on our bills, driving British industrial electricity costs to the highest in the developed world, and our domestic costs to fourth highest. We’re told this is due to the cost of gas, yet our gas bills are only 15thhighest in the world.

According to international energy price statistics published by the UK Government, as of June 2024 (the last month included in the dataset), large British firms were paying 27.91 p /kWh for electricity while those in the EU paid just 10.80 p /kWh. But this was not always the case. Back in July 2011 there was almost no difference between the price paid by industrial consumers in the UK versus those in the €7.48 p /kWh compared with 7.04 p /kWh.

“It is a sad fact that the UK’s industry electricity prices are amongst the highest in developed economies – higher than in the EU and around four times the prices in the US. The result is that UK energy-intensive industries are uncompetitive,”

– Professor Sir Dieter Helm

My report sets out all of the additional costs applied to bills as a result of net zero policies which in 2023-24 amounted to over £17 billion, and are projected to increase to over £20 billion per year in 2029-30. My analysis indicates that had Britain continued with its legacy gas-based power system in the period since 2006, consumers would have been almost £220 billion better off (2025 money) even taking into account the impact of the gas crisis.

Other countries have fewer costs and levies – the UK chooses to not only subsidise renewables but also impose other levies and taxes which are designed to encourage a move away from carbon intensive energy. Unfortunately this is often impractical, meaning that households and businesses effectively pay additional taxes on their energy without being able to receive any associated benefits. These are clear policy choices, in part driven by the Government’s determination to “lead the world” on climate.

In the meantime, the UK wastes large amounts of money through a failure to properly manage net zero investment. Windfarms have been deliberately built behind grid constraints in the knowledge that the electricity they produce cannot all be used. In 2024 the Seagreen windfarm which opened in October 2023 was constrained off (ie paid not to export its electricity to the grid) twice as often as it actually sold its electricity to the grid. When this happens, consumers must pay a gas power station to generate the electricity they actually use, and pay windfarms not to generate the same amount of electricity. Consumers pay twice because investments in the power grid have failed to keep pace with the construction of subsidised windfarms.

Nor is there any sign of relief. Despite the Government’s claims that a move to renewables will result in cost savings, the Climate Change Committee (“CCC”) in its recently published 7th Carbon Budget says that savings from net zero are only expected during the 7th budget period which runs from 2038 to 2043. The cost assumptions contained within this report are unrealistically optimistic, anticipating reductions in the costs of windfarms that are not substantiated by the evidence. The chances or realising such savings in the 2040s or at any time, are remote.

It is frequently stated by policymakers and green lobbyists that renewables are “cheap” and indeed, cheaper than the alternatives provided primarily by gas. The high gas prices of 2022 are cited as being a particular problem with the use of gas, despite the very low gas prices that endured in the first twenty years of this century.

While gas accounts for 93% of wholesale electricity prices, those wholesale prices are only around 40% of bills…

While wholesale gas prices explain a large portion of wholesale electricity prices, it is a different story when it comes to the amounts paid by homes and businesses (known as the retail price). The following chart shows wholesale gas and electricity prices and retail electricity prices in current money terms (ie the money of the day for each year), from 1994 to 2024 (household spend data for 2024 are not yet available).

It can clearly be seen that from 2006 retail electricity prices begin to diverge from wholesale prices – while wholesale gas and electricity prices are broadly stable until 2021, yet retail electricity prices experience consistent increases.

Prior to 2006, the margin between retail and wholesale electricity prices was broadly stable at 3.88 – 4.79 p/kWh with an average of 4.23 p/kWh (2006 money). Had this margin been maintained in the subsequent years ie the costs of the energy transition not been added to bills, households would have saved £130 billion in 2006 money (£218 billion in today’s money). In contrast, some estimates suggest that the UK spent an additional £75 billion as a result of the 2021-23 gas crisis.

So, despite what people say about high gas prices being responsible for high electricity prices, this was only true for late 2021-23 – for most of the past 25 years, something other than gas prices has been driving electricity prices higher.

Policymakers are also fond of blaming “high international gas prices” on the UK’s high energy costs. However, this claim also does not survive closer scrutiny. Firstly, there is no single “international gas price” – there is not even a single British gas price! However, what policymakers mean by this expression is that, as net gas importers, we must pay whatever prices are demanded by the international gas markets.

But this is true for all net gas importers, many of whom, like the UK, use gas as the fuel in their marginal electricity generating plant. So while “international gas prices” may explain periods of higher energy prices in the UK, they do not explain why the UK has relatively expensive energy compared with other countries. This additional expense undermines the UK’s international competitiveness and is driving de-industrialisation.

Editor's Note: Take at look at the whole report, which documents just how unaffordable renewables are compared to gas. There is levy upon levy, subsidies as far as the eye can see and a constant undermining of baseload energy, which threatens all of energy security and portends ever higher electricity prices and more frequent blackouts. The lessons for the rest of the West are clear, although Congress has yet to learn from them because they simply don't want to learn. The allure of climate corporatism has blinded them.

#UK #NetZero #Climate #Subsidies #NaturalGas #Affordability #EnergySecurity

Share