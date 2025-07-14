Geoff Buys Cars does an outstanding 11-minute video exposing the clown show that is the UK’s effort to force EVs onto a public that doesn’t want them. He points out, among other things:

EVs are more than twice as expensive as petrol vehicles, but depreciate much faster, meaning one pays more to lose more by buying one.

The UK plans to spend huge sums of money it doesn’t have promoting and subsidizing EVs in a transfer of wealth from lower to higher income households.

The amount of gas left in a Volvo when the low gas warning light flashes will take you more miles than a typical EV on full charge.

As Geoff notes, it all amounts to the very definition of insanity. Enjoy!

