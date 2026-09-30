Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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messing with nature's avatar
messing with nature
Sep 30

"Britain seems lost. Can anyone or anything save it?"

Britain can only be saved by stopping this habit of being dreamy and outsourcing 'hope' to other people (AKA reverting to a child like state) and instead being a grown up and thinking in terms of real-world consequences (cause and effect).

On a practical day-to-day basis this means the British have to stop engaging in debate at the level it is presented, in the terms it is presented or based on the premises that are presented.

They have to accept that the political/ media framing of every 'issue' has already been designed to benefit someone else at their expense - or at the expense of the truth, or the environment or whatever.

Instead they must learn to determine what is happening, what is being done, who benefits, what is the outcome etc. They must determine the framing for themselves and stick to it. And refuse to budge from their framing, while being happy to debate the issue without getting uptight.

To maintain a civilised society we must all learn to never let ourselves get dragged into someone else's way of framing an issue. Instead we must drag them into our way of framing it instead.

This is sorcery 101. Once you let someone else determine the framing of an issue (their description of reality) you are already in their world, having conceded to their version of reality. You are under their spell and therefore helpless.

This is all 'politics' is - spell casting. Politics is getting up on stage and standing behind a special podium (a little ritual to capture everyone's attention) and then conjuring up a fake reality with words, phrases, mantras and slogans (casting spells) and then drawing everyone into that fake world (putting them under a spell) so they become utterly helpless and under your control.

Here is an example of what Net Zero looks like when you stop letting other people frame the issue their way. It looks very different. Their fake reality holds no sway here! :)

https://messingwithnature.substack.com/p/the-environmental-impact-of-electromagnetic

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Sep 30

Porter offers succinct views and discussion.

The interviewer is simply uninformed and annoying.

But the lessons are go to the opposite direction as the Brit’s and you’ll be fine.

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