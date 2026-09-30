The great Kathryn Porter was recently interviewed by Julia Hartley-Brewer of TALKTV in the UK, who talked about the Brit’s incredibly ridiculous plans to address its energy crisis.
During most of the 6-minute discussion the interview took place next to a photo of Angela Raynor, one of the Labour Party’s cabinet ministers, speaking from behind a “Hope Again” banner, which says it all about the dreamy world of hopeless leftist policies, not just on energy, but also on pretty much everything else.
Britain seems lost. Can anyone or anything save it? There are, at least, myriad lessons for the rest of us about what not to do.
#KathrynPorter #Britain #UK #TALKTV #Grid #Capital #SupplyChain #Energy #EnergyCrisis
"Britain seems lost. Can anyone or anything save it?"
Britain can only be saved by stopping this habit of being dreamy and outsourcing 'hope' to other people (AKA reverting to a child like state) and instead being a grown up and thinking in terms of real-world consequences (cause and effect).
On a practical day-to-day basis this means the British have to stop engaging in debate at the level it is presented, in the terms it is presented or based on the premises that are presented.
They have to accept that the political/ media framing of every 'issue' has already been designed to benefit someone else at their expense - or at the expense of the truth, or the environment or whatever.
Instead they must learn to determine what is happening, what is being done, who benefits, what is the outcome etc. They must determine the framing for themselves and stick to it. And refuse to budge from their framing, while being happy to debate the issue without getting uptight.
To maintain a civilised society we must all learn to never let ourselves get dragged into someone else's way of framing an issue. Instead we must drag them into our way of framing it instead.
This is sorcery 101. Once you let someone else determine the framing of an issue (their description of reality) you are already in their world, having conceded to their version of reality. You are under their spell and therefore helpless.
This is all 'politics' is - spell casting. Politics is getting up on stage and standing behind a special podium (a little ritual to capture everyone's attention) and then conjuring up a fake reality with words, phrases, mantras and slogans (casting spells) and then drawing everyone into that fake world (putting them under a spell) so they become utterly helpless and under your control.
Here is an example of what Net Zero looks like when you stop letting other people frame the issue their way. It looks very different. Their fake reality holds no sway here! :)
https://messingwithnature.substack.com/p/the-environmental-impact-of-electromagnetic
Porter offers succinct views and discussion.
The interviewer is simply uninformed and annoying.
But the lessons are go to the opposite direction as the Brit’s and you’ll be fine.