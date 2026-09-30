The great Kathryn Porter was recently interviewed by Julia Hartley-Brewer of TALKTV in the UK, who talked about the Brit’s incredibly ridiculous plans to address its energy crisis.

During most of the 6-minute discussion the interview took place next to a photo of Angela Raynor, one of the Labour Party’s cabinet ministers, speaking from behind a “Hope Again” banner, which says it all about the dreamy world of hopeless leftist policies, not just on energy, but also on pretty much everything else.

CLICK HERE to watch the video.

Britain seems lost. Can anyone or anything save it? There are, at least, myriad lessons for the rest of us about what not to do.

#KathrynPorter #Britain #UK #TALKTV #Grid #Capital #SupplyChain #Energy #EnergyCrisis

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