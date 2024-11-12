The United Kingdom is currently tied with Germany for the fourth-highest household electricity prices in the world among major nations according to Statista and it’s iming for king of the hill. Its rate of $0.40 per kilowatt hour is only exceeded by Ireland ($0.47), Italy ($0.45) and Belgium ($0.41), whereas the US rate is but $0.16. But, the UK wants top honors.

Source: Statista

it’s new Labour government under “Two-Tier” Kier Starmer is more attached to fighting climate change than a dog’s tail is affixed to its butt. Starmer has put Ed Miliband, a member of a prominent leftist family, in charge and he is on a tear to make Britain as green and expensive as the Emerald Isle neighbor.

Miliband has proposed quintupling down on the green agenda with plans that would make an Energiewende fan blush, throwing every caution to the wind (literally), but there are those of saner mind who live outside the mad hatter camp of the climate cult.

One of these is Paul Burgess, a retired water resources engineer with a background in hydrology and climate modeling.Perplexity says this about him:

[He] built the first mathematical model of the climate back in 1971. Following his retirement, he became increasingly concerned about what he perceives as the corruption of scientific discourse surrounding climate change, which led him to create content aimed at countering what he describes as "climate alarmism."

Burgess has analyzed Ed’s plans and found them desperately wanting. He has put together a video that explains and his observations are not unlike those of Roger Caiazza on New York’s green adventure and Meredith Angwin’s on New England and RTOs in general:

There are a lot of lessons and warnings here but they are being ignored for now by ideological champions, but sooner or later they will be addressed by the UK, New York and so many other places because they must be. Ed Miliband will be long gone by then, probably writing books about what went wrong and who is to blame for wrecking his dream and producing the world’s top electricity prices.

#UK #EdMiliband #NewYork #Climate #ElectricityPrices