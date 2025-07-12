So much of what is happening in the UK provides a glimpse of what could have happened in the U.S. and still could if we don’t stick to our guns in the war against the Big Green Grift. That’s why we watch very carefully as the UK continues to make one green misstep after another under the current Labour government. The Tories, sadly, put the pedal to the metal well before the wild-eyed plans of Ed Miliband, the Labour Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, began to be implemented.

But, now Miliband has gone completely mad with his idea to cover English ponds and lakes with floating solar panels. The best unwinding of all this comes from Geoff Buys Cars, of course, as he offers a cynically funny but very real assessment of Miliband’s misadventures:

Enjoy! But, remember, this madness can be contagious and take Geoff’s comments as a warning!

