The UK Flies Away with Absurd Flywheel Energy Proposal by Wild-Eyed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
If you thought green energy corporatism was limited to ludicrous whale-killing offshore wind projects and the like, check out what’s happening in the UK where a new wild-eyed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero named Ed Milliband is proposing this:
Milliband, like Kamala Harris, is the child of a Marxist intellectual and has been a Labour party leader for some time. When the UK Conservatives failed to do anything they had promised, or anything even remotely conservative, instead adopting a weak ‘me too’ approach similar to Republican establishment types here in the U.S., the voters rejected them. The Labour party won by default and the result has been one idiotic policy after another, of course.
One of these policies is Milliband’s plan to install flywheels across Britain to deal with the real-world problem of solar and wind instability. An engineer (and climate scientist) named Paul Burgess demolishes the whole scheme.
It’s a wonderful video and well worth watching to understand the absurdity of the green energy schemes being advanced today. Burgess was wearing sunglasses due to an eye problem he had at the time but don’t let that distract from his excellent points.
Also, during the interview, mentions the 20MW Stephentown flywheel developed by Beacon Power in New York, which is the apparent source of Milliband’s big idea. Here is a depiction of the units:
Here is more background on that, which makes for further great reading and insights.
Hat Tip: JoNova
This is a true example of mentally ill government grovelers elevated to a position beyond their competency. But the grifters take the big government grants and go broke shortly thereafter. Anyone remember solyndra? But the public is supposed to eat the cost while the grifters and politicians eat out at fancy dining establishments.
Enough with the stupid energy stuff - get back to lowest cost generation - coal, gas, nukes.
I love it when actual science, in this case physics, clarifies the reality that there is no such thing as a free lunch, just as there is no such thing as a perpetual motion machine. I can think of a few other wake-up facts expressed with colloquialisms, like "you can't get blood out of turnip". Archimedes said he could move the world if he had a big enough lever. Maybe we could power our grid with wind and solar if we had a big enough flywheel? No, because it would be so big and heavy that neither wind nor solar could produce enough power to make it spin.