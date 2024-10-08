If you thought green energy corporatism was limited to ludicrous whale-killing offshore wind projects and the like, check out what’s happening in the UK where a new wild-eyed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero named Ed Milliband is proposing this:

Milliband, like Kamala Harris, is the child of a Marxist intellectual and has been a Labour party leader for some time. When the UK Conservatives failed to do anything they had promised, or anything even remotely conservative, instead adopting a weak ‘me too’ approach similar to Republican establishment types here in the U.S., the voters rejected them. The Labour party won by default and the result has been one idiotic policy after another, of course.

One of these policies is Milliband’s plan to install flywheels across Britain to deal with the real-world problem of solar and wind instability. An engineer (and climate scientist) named Paul Burgess demolishes the whole scheme.

It’s a wonderful video and well worth watching to understand the absurdity of the green energy schemes being advanced today. Burgess was wearing sunglasses due to an eye problem he had at the time but don’t let that distract from his excellent points.

Also, during the interview, mentions the 20MW Stephentown flywheel developed by Beacon Power in New York, which is the apparent source of Milliband’s big idea. Here is a depiction of the units:

Here is more background on that, which makes for further great reading and insights.

Hat Tip: JoNova

