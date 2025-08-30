Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Rod H
3h

It is such BS that hydrocarbons are net subsidized.

In all Western countries, taxes & royalties received by governments outnumber any subsidies at least 10 to 1.

The IMF publishes a list of supposed hydrocarbons subsidies; they include traffic collisions and congestion as FF subsidies!

Jeff Chestnut
2h

The climatocatastrophists and their movement is based on falsehoods, and outright lies. Fear mongering is a favorite activity. The entire philosophy of these activists is an immoral attempt to reiterate world masked by their claim of concern for the planet. They are self proclaimed elitists that think the population that remains after their desired reduction in humans will function to serve themselves while the non elite laborer to avoid starvation to produce tte same standard of today for elites. Of course the followers think support the grant of entry to elitism will be theirs. Note to supporters - if you weren’t in Davos you are not admitted!! The entire climatocatastrophists mantra is absurd and not based in fact but based on BS. This is the time to put these greenie and anti human act it’s in their place - totally hypocritical irrelevance.

