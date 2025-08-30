This is a fantastic video that tells all regarding the Big Green Grift and who finances climate propaganda in the UK, here, and everywhere:

You'll note the video starts by referring to the massive green energy subsidies being collected by Dale Vince. Here is what Grok says about this Big Green Grifter:

Who is Dale Vince?

Dale Vince is a British green energy industrialist, environmental activist, and entrepreneur, best known as the founder and owner of Ecotricity, the world's first green energy company. Born on August 29, 1961, in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England, Vince left school at age 15 without qualifications and spent over a decade as a New Age traveller, living off-grid in unconventional vehicles like an old fire engine. During this period, he became involved in environmental protests, including the 1980 occupation of RAF Molesworth against nuclear missiles and the 1985 Battle of the Beanfield at Stonehenge. Inspired by a windmill on his van that powered his nomadic lifestyle, he shifted focus to renewable energy in the early 1990s.In 1995, Vince founded the Renewable Energy Company (later renamed Ecotricity) after being rejected by major energy firms that dismissed green electricity as unviable. He pioneered "embedded supply," a model linking local renewable generation directly to local customers via the existing grid. Ecotricity's first customer received green electricity from landfill gas on April 1, 1996, and Vince installed his first commercial wind turbine near Stroud later that year—a 500kW machine still operational today. The company grew rapidly, securing contracts with major clients like Thames Water, the Millennium Dome, and The Body Shop by the late 1990s. Today, Ecotricity supplies 100% green electricity and gas to over 200,000 homes and businesses in the UK, with a turnover exceeding £300 million annually as of recent reports. It operates 19 wind farms (primarily onshore in England), solar parks, and initiatives like green gas production from anaerobic digestion. Vince's ventures extend beyond energy. In 2010, he acquired semi-professional football club Forest Green Rovers, transforming it into the world's first all-vegan, carbon-neutral club (recognized by FIFA as the greenest football club globally). Initiatives include solar panels on the stadium, an organic pitch mowed by a solar-powered robot, and banning red meat for players and fans. He has also developed the Nemesis, a record-breaking electric supercar (UK land speed record of 151.6 mph in 2012); founded the Electric Highway, the UK's first national EV charging network (sold to Gridserve in 2021); launched SkyDiamond, which creates lab-grown diamonds from atmospheric CO2 using renewable energy (first jewels in 2022, quantum diamonds announced in 2025); and started Devil's Kitchen, providing vegan meals to UK schools (serving one in four primary schools by 2024). In 2023, he announced Ecojet, the world's first electric airline, aiming for emission-free flights.

Vince is a vocal climate advocate, appointed a UN Climate Champion in 2019 and awarded an OBE in 2004 for services to the environment. He received an honorary PhD from the University of Gloucestershire in 2013. Politically active, he has donated millions to the Labour Party (over £5.4 million since 2015, including £500,000 in 2022) and the Green Party, endorsing candidates like Caroline Lucas. He supports groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion. In April 2022, he announced plans to sell Ecotricity (valued at £200-300 million) to focus on politics and projects like tidal lagoons and geothermal energy, but withdrew the sale in November 2022 due to energy market volatility. His net worth was estimated at £107 million in 2022, potentially doubling upon any future sale. Personally, he divorced his second wife, Kate Lane, in 2024 after a high-profile settlement of £43.51 million; they have a son. He lives in an 18th-century castle near Stroud and promotes a "zerocarbonista" lifestyle through his podcast and book Manifesto (2021), advocating revolutions in energy, transport, and food systems.

Is Dale Vince Collecting Wind Subsidies?

Yes, Dale Vince, through Ecotricity and its subsidiaries, has collected substantial government subsidies for wind energy generation over the past two decades. These subsidies, primarily funded by levies on UK electricity bills (totaling around £15 billion annually across the sector), support renewable energy producers to promote the transition from fossil fuels. Independent analyses from sources like the Renewable Energy Foundation (REF), energy blogger David Turver, and climate skeptic outlets consistently estimate Ecotricity's wind farm subsidies at over £100 million since 2002, with some figures reaching £145 million when including related schemes. Vince and Ecotricity have publicly denied receiving "subsidies," claiming a "net zero" impact and arguing that such payments are incentives for renewables rather than subsidies (especially compared to £30 billion annual fossil fuel supports, per IMF estimates). However, this semantic distinction is contested, as the payments function as financial guarantees that make wind projects economically viable.Key details on the subsidies: Primary Mechanism: Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) : Introduced by the Labour government in 2002, this scheme required energy suppliers to source a percentage of electricity from renewables, issuing tradable ROCs (0.9 per MWh for onshore wind) to generators. Ecotricity's 19 wind farms (e.g., Mablethorpe, Swaffham, East Kilbride) have generated subsidies via ROCs, effectively doubling the sale price of their electricity. REF data shows £89 million from ROCs since 2002, with £53 million since 2014-15 (when Ed Miliband oversaw energy policy). Turver's 2025 analysis updates this to £136 million from ROCs alone over 20 years, based on 1,500+ GWh of output from aging farms (some operational since 2003).

Additional Subsidies : Feed-in Tariffs (FiT) : Ecotricity earned £21.5 million since 2015-16 administering FiT for small-scale renewables (e.g., home solar), plus £8.55 million in credits from 2014-15. While FiT ended in 2019, this income derives from the subsidy system. Contracts for Difference (CfD) : Post-2017 replacement for ROCs, guaranteeing minimum prices for new wind output. Vince's planned farms (e.g., Heckington Fen, estimated £4.75 million/year) would qualify, though construction delays persist. Direct Grants : £179,743 in government grants in 2021-22, per TaxPayers' Alliance.

Total Estimates : Over 20 years: £145 million (Turver, 2025), including £100+ million direct/indirect (Pile/Turver, 2023-24). Annual: £9+ million in 2022-23 from 139 GWh subsidized output.

Context and Controversy: Subsidies have enabled Ecotricity's growth but are criticized for inflating consumer bills (e.g., £10/household/year for onshore wind vs. £1,000 for fossils). Vince's farms face declining output (e.g., 159 GWh in 2023-24 to 124 GWh in 2024-25 due to aging turbines and maintenance), with many ROC contracts expiring soon, potentially threatening profitability without new supports. Critics like Turver argue this disproves Vince's claims that wind is the "cheapest" energy, as farms rely on subsidies. Vince counters that renewables reduce long-term costs and that fossil fuels receive far more support. His £5.4 million Labour donations have fueled accusations of policy influence, especially with Labour's pro-renewables stance (e.g., lifting onshore wind planning restrictions). In 2015, Vince criticized the Conservative government's early ROC phase-out as "dishonest," highlighting double standards with fossil fuel aids. In summary, while Vince frames these as market incentives essential for climate action, the financial flows—verified through company accounts, government data, and think-tank analyses—confirm he has benefited significantly from wind subsidies, aligning with the UK's Net Zero goals but drawing scrutiny for their cost to consumers.

There is no better example of what the Big Green Grift really is!

