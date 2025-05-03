Geoff nails it once again with this video exploring Porsche EV depreciation:

The insanity of EVs is ever more evident in practical ways and carmakers are, of course, walking away from them whenever and wherever they can. And, here’s the news Geoff was talking about:

Porsche has announced changes to its EV strategy, confirming it will no longer expand its in-house battery production business. The decision has been made because of a slower-than-expected take up of electric cars. Investment will be redirected into a broader product and software offensive. This marks a significant shift in Porsche’s product strategy and comes just months after it secured a majority stake in V4Smart, a joint venture with German battery specialist Varta.

As they say, what cannot continue won’t, and this includes forcing EVs on the public.

#GeoffBuysCars #Porsche #EVs #ElectricVehicles #Depreciation

Share