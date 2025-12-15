Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
16m

Solid data on the subsidy dependance here. The Germany tender going from 10 GW to zero bids is pretty striking, though worth noting that even traditional energy infrastructure historically relied on heavy subsidies in early stages (nuclear especially). The bigger issue might be the timing mismatch between when these projects payback and curent financing costs. Seen similar dynamics with solar 10 years ago before costs came down

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
31m

Energy Wisdom may be lacking among public officials, thus, all candidates running for public offices throughout the country (both parties), for Mayor, Governor, President, etc., should be given the opportunity to share their Energy Wisdom in public debates.

Most candidates running for public office remain oblivious to the fact that wind turbines and solar panels can ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products for the 8 billion on this planet. Continuous, dependable power remains essential for industrial society. Voters deserve to know how a candidate plans to secure reliable electricity under all conditions to support hospitals, airports, and datacenters.

The global population has surged from 1 to over 8 billion in less than 200 years. This growth has been supported by the dramatic increase in the number of products and transportation fuels made from oil, and food production made possible by synthetic fertilizers, all of which did not exist before the 1800’s, just a few hundred years ago.

In addition, most of those candidates remain unaware that the demand by humanity continues for the more than 6,000 products that rely on petrochemicals every day, many of which are essential to health, safety, transportation mobility, agriculture, and national defense. Voters deserve to know a candidates plan for what the replacement will be for that black tar commonly referred to as crude oil, to maintain the supply chain of products demanded by our materialistic society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture