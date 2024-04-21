One of the most politically repulsive U.S. Senators is Lisa Murkowski. Supposedly a Republican, she was essentially given her current job by her father. She has, at every opportunity, sold out her party at the most critical times, seemingly to gain attention and position herself as a powerful lever. She might as well be a Democrat but she’s an ally of Mitch McConnell so she’s welcomed back to the party each time she stabs it in the back. Murkowski is one living, breathing and stunningly perfect example of the uniparty that is destroying ths nation. But…

Equally repulsive is a group by the name of the Climate Emergency Fund. It is the creation of far-left trustfunders such as Aileen Getty, Rory Kennedy and Abigail Disney who created it with gobs of money they inherited from grandparents who made it in oil, bootleg liquor and entertainment. The Fund finances an extremist group named Climate Defiance who practices a certain type of violence we see in this video of their attack on an event honoring Lisa Murkowski:

Click image to be taken to X where the video can be watched

Here is the key scene:

The starkness of this image and the video as a whole conveys so much of what’s wrong with America today. Murkowski was being feted at an annual awards ceremony conducted by the Bryce Harlow Foundation, a group “dedicated to promoting ethics and integrity in government advocacy and increasing the understanding of its important role in developing sound public policy.” It was “established to honor the legacy of Bryce Harlow, who was a prominent government affairs professional.” That is to say Harlow was a lobbyist.

I intend no disrepect to Harlow, who was more than a lobbyist, but lobbying is the sort of enterprise that generates demand for a lot more ethics and integrity. It is not a pretty business and it has distorted everything in which we believe as Americans. Lobbyists now write most of our legislation and most of it is absolutely awful. Lobbyists are at the heart of the corporatism that is currently gobbling up and spitting out the remains of true capitalism.

That Lisa Murkowski should be honored by a group supposedly trying to bring eithics to lobbying, with Chevron apparently paying part of the bill, makes us wonder in what bizarre world we now living. I have nothing against Chevron per se. It, at least, fights the good fight from time to time in a more aggressive mode than most majors. I also want the company to help develop our Alaskan oil and gas resources.

But, Chevron is still a major and the majors don’t really give a damn about the industry as a whole, the smaller players or how the whole climate scam is hurting the country. Indeed, Chevron is going along with the whole corrupt scheme as this article demonstrates. It aims to prosper by playing the game.

So, as one can see, it’s all one big ugly mess. A spoiled Senator who loves to play Brutus, a bunch of outrageously spoiled trust-funders, some spoiled kids used as shills to help despoil oil and gas and thus advance a corporatist green energy venture, a foundation that honors lobbyists and professes to teach them ethics, and a major oil company trying to ride the wave for better or worse. Dysfunctional never had a better definition. One can only wish they could all lose.

The saddest part, though, is that we are all losing. This episiode demonstrates we’ve losing the virtue on which any civil society depends at an ever faster pace. This is further evidenced by the reaction of attendees who can been seen largely running for cover. Where are the members of the citizenry who should have running up to the dais to pull the protesters down and drag them outside as Londoners have taken to do with street blockers?

We see this pattern over and over again and security personnel are too often seen just watching the violence take place. Worse, when violent protesters are arrested, corrupt incompentent judges typically simply let them go. That’s what will undoubtedly happen here as well.

Our civil society, in other words, is dreadfully sick at the moment. Moreover, it won’t get better until we go after the likes of the trust-funders who finance this crap. Throwing Aileen Getty, Rory Kennedy and Abigail Disney in jail for financing violence would be a good start, but major NGO reform is what’s really needed. Get rid of the tax-exemptions for funding such assauts on our republic.

Let’s also enact term limits to rid our Congress of these blood-sucking uniparty types. If it takes a convention of the states to do it, so be it. And, while we’re at it, let’s undo the 17th Amendment and let our U.S. Senators again be appointed by the states to decentralize power. Moreover, let’s replace it with one allowing the states to have similar senates, so politics in places such as California and New York aren’t foolishly dominated by urban populations who turn their states into tyrannies of the majority.

Stop financing the Big Green Grift with boondoggles such as the offensively named Inflation Reduction Act. Get us out of that ludicrous Paris Climate Agreement for good.

Limit the influence of lobbyists by drastically reducing the size of government, limiting the length of new bills and requiring, by law, that all bills be pubically available at least a week before voting. Perhaps lobbying should be a non-deductible expense!

There’s so much more that needs to be done, but the reader will get the idea. We need to turm Washington, D.C. upside down politically speaking. Throw out as many of the bums out as possible and drain that damned swamp.

