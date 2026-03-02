Energy Security and Freedom

Jim Simpson
14m

Indeed - couldn't agree more "Double down on the science as they take on the endangerment finding" BUT don't stop there. There needs to be a way forward. What is it?

I suggest it's adoption of a Sensible Energy Policy along the following lines.

Electricity is a fundamental service, vital to the functioning of any other first-world democracy.

An effective energy policy must be affordable, reliable & consistently available 24/7. It must be straightforward & market driven. Designed with the consumer’s interests as the central focus, rather than being shaped by the priorities of the power generation industry.

In the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO21 (there isn’t any), the key elements of such a sensible Energy Policy should be built upon the following principles;

• Technology Agnostic: The policy should NOT favor any specific technology. All sources – fossil fuels, hydro, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, wave energy, batteries & nuclear – should be considered viable options.

• Elimination of Subsidies & Discriminatory Legislation: All subsidies & laws that advantage or disadvantage any particular technology must be removed/repealed. The market, through the independent choices of power generators, should determine which technologies are used. A level playing field that’s fair to all.

• Guaranteed Service Standards: Power generation contracts awarded via respective Regulators & auction (eg; xx GWs/best $price contracted at least month in advance), must ensure a guaranteed 99.998% availability of supply in keeping with established Quality of Service (QOS) obligations.

• Accountability Through Penalties: Power generators that fail to meet contractual QOS obligations to face SIGNIFICANT financial penalties, except in cases of force majeure due to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods or bush fires.

• Environmental Restoration Bonds: Generators must pay a substantial upfront bond to cover the costs of environmental restoration, including the decommissioning & removing infrastructure & handling disposal or recycling (e.g., solar PV panels, wind turbine blades), similar to established practice within the mining industry by way of land restoration.

• Legislative Reform: Any anti-competitive legislation (that attempts to favor one technology over another) must be repealed to create a truly level playing field.

If the power generating industry finds the principles associated with this proposed Energy Policy unpalatable, no problem. Simply re-nationalize the industry & return it to whence it came i.e., the responsibility of respective State Govt’s & be done with it! Easy.

Ronald Stein
18m

The transition to net-zero emissions is a tax on the air we breathe.

Atmospheric CO2 levels

• CO2 starvation for plants generally occurs at concentrations below 150–200 ppm, often termed the "line of death" for photosynthesis. While current atmospheric CO2 (approx. 420 ppm) is far from these starvation levels, it is considered low compared to geological history, leading some to argue that recent geological periods experienced "CO2 starvation”

CO2 levels in Greenhouses:

• Optimal levels of CO2 in greenhouses for maximum plant growth typically range from 800 to 1,200 ppm (parts per million), significantly higher than the atmospheric level of roughly 400 ppm. Supplementing in this range can increase yields by 40-100%.

CO2 levels in Submarines:

• Submarine levels of CO2 are intentionally maintained higher than surface levels (400-600 ppm), typically ranging between 2,000–5,000 ppm, with maximum allowable concentrations often set around 1% (10,000 ppm) for long-term (90-day) exposure.

CO2 levels at the International Space Station:

• CO2 levels on the International Space Station (ISS) are maintained significantly higher than on Earth, typically ranging between 3,000 and 6,500 ppm, or roughly 0.3% to 0.65%. This is far above the 0.04% concentration found on Earth and is managed to conserve energy.

