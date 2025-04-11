A loyal reader sent me a lengthy story on the subject of how China is reducing the costs of its EVs so as to improve its ability to swamp Western markets. Meanwhile, we foolishly subsidize the things in a fruitless attempt to compete for buyers who can afford EV playthings but realize they are bad buys.

China competes by exploiting poorer nations to provide the nickel needed for EV batteries. The whole EV thing is one big fiasco for the nations such Australia, which is where this news originates.

Here is a small and tragic part of the story:

At the age of 18, Rifky — a boy from a poor, rural farming family on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi — had never flown on a plane. Yet he had sky-high ambitions of becoming a commercial pilot. The cost of a pilot’s course was well beyond his family’s financial means, so Rifky packed his bags and set off for Morowali Industrial Park — the world’s largest nickel processing facility. Within six months, Rifky was dead, killed alongside 20 of his colleagues when a furnace exploded during routine maintenance in a Chinese owned and operated smelter. Worse still, Rifky’s mother Santi told Spotlight reporter Liam Bartlett that Tsingshan, the company operating the smelter, still refuse to accept responsibility. “They were still searching for his body for days,” Santi said. “Then his body was among the bodies of company workers sent to their families in an ambulance.” Liam asked: “Did the company admit that it was their fault?” “No,” Santi replied. Global demand for cheap, Chinese-made electric vehicle batteries has brought about unprecedented demand for cheap, dirty Indonesian nickel. It’s created 250,000 jobs for young Indonesians like Rifky and, for many, the average wage of $400 per month is a windfall.

But union official Jay Jaelani, a crane operator at Morowali, told Spotlight that companies constantly cut corners on safety to drive down costs, leading to an unacceptable number of workers being killed or left with permanent disabilities. Morowali Industrial Park doesn’t release workplace fatality figures, but Jaelani said he received reports of eight to 10 workplace incidents per day, many of which are fatal or result in permanent disability. “Our workers are dying for electric vehicles,” Jaelani said. TikTok and Instagram [are] littered with hundreds of videos of incidents that result in workplace deaths and serious injuries. In order to cover up incidents, companies use CCTV to identify employees who film workplace incidents, seeking them out for punishment. Rifky’s death on Chronesiaistmas Eve of 2023 only made international headlines because of shocking footage which captured the magnitude of the explosion and its deadly aftermath. The explosion killed 13 workers instantly and another eight died in hospital of their burns, while 46 were injured.

The whole article is well worth reading, as it delves into how Australia’s own nickel industry, which is operated very responsibly, is being destroyed by these largely unregulated mines in Indonesia that are feeding the China beast. China has been taking advantage of the West in every way imaginable, and not just financially.

#China #Indonesia #EVs #Nickel #ElectricVehicles #Tragedy

