If you don’t follow the Cowboy State Daily out of Wyoming, you should. Every issue covers matters of interest to the entire country, and its journalism is the real deal. Its recent story about bird and bat kills by the wind industry with the approval of co-opted regulators is a perfect example (emphasis added).

Here are some excerpts from writer Mark Heinz’s excellent report:

In 2025, wind turbines killed 1,160 large birds, such as raptors and waterfowl, Wyoming Game and Fish habitat protection program supervisor Will Schultz told the state Game and Fish Commission on Wednesday. Turbine blades also killed 9,152 small birds, such as meadowlarks, and 13,423 bats, Schultz said. Fast-spinning turbine blades aren’t always the most deadly, he added. “A lot of the mortality for birds and bats happens at very low wind speeds, because they’re flying around and they’re not paying attention to those blades,” Schultz said. The official tallies might not represent all the birds and bats killed by wind turbines, he said. The deaths are recorded by people, usually private contractors, who occasionally walk around underneath turbines and count carcasses. Sometimes, dogs are brought in to help make the counts more accurate, Schultz said…

Source: Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

Game and Fish doesn’t have the authority to approve or deny permits for wind power projects, Schultz said. That rests with the seven-member Industrial Siting Council under the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality… Once a wind farm is up and running, Game and Fish can also help monitor its effects on wildlife and offer ideas for mitigation, he said. Commissioner John Masterson asked Schultz if Game and Fish has the authority to tell a wind energy developer, “You have way exceeded the acceptable number of raptors that have been killed, you have to shut down until we figure that out.” Schultz said in such an instance, Game and Fish could bring its concerns before the Siting Council, but only the council has the authority to shut a wind farm down… Laramie resident Anne Brande, founder of the Albany County Conservancy, has lobbied against wind farms for years… She’s particularly concerned about golden eagles. Wyoming has a significant resident population of the large raptors that favor wide-open country, where they can hunt rabbits and prairie dogs. The state’s population of golden eagles is also thought to double during the winter when many of them migrate in from the north. Golden eagles’ preferred habitat puts them at greater risk of hitting wind turbine blades, Brande said. And the secondary effects of power lines spreading out from wind farms also isn’t considered, she said… She thinks the number of eagles, other birds and bats killed by wind turbines are undercounted “big time.”

Notice how the Industrial Siting Council has all the power, and wildlife kills don’t matter much to those in power. Moreover, I asked Perplexity if had denied any wind projects. This is the response I got:

Short answer: No. There is no record of the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council denying a wind project’s construction permit. What the record shows The Industrial Siting Division stated directly that a historical search of the Council’s public decision records shows no recent turbine (wind) projects were denied permitting by the Council ( Platte County Record-Times ).

When wind projects have reached the Council for a state industrial siting permit, they’ve been granted — sometimes with conditions. The clearest example is the Wasatch Wind project in Converse County: the Council granted the permit, and the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld that decision in 2012, finding the Council “acted within its authority” with “sufficient evidence to justify its decision” (Justia). The nuance worth keeping in mind The wind projects that get rejected in Wyoming are turned down at the county level, not by the Council: The Laramie Range Wind Project (Repsol/ConnectGen, ~650 MW) was denied by the Laramie County Commissioners in September 2025 — not the Council. The developer is now pursuing a state industrial siting permit as an alternative path (docket DEQ/ISC 24-02), and that case is still pending, no decision yet (Cowboy State Daily, Construction Review Online). So the current tally: county commissions have denied wind permits, but the Industrial Siting Council itself has not denied a wind project.

Enough said? I think so.

#GoldenEagles #Climate #WindIndustry #WindTurbines #Kills #Eagles #Bats

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