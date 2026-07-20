Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
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This golden eagle, bird, and bat kill tally affirms one of my biggest objections to wind farms.

None of this slaughter is necessary, because wind farms are not necessary. We could get along just fine with coal, gas, hydro, thermal, and nuclear.

My heart aches for our nation's return to caring about our wildlife and the natural beauty of their habitats.

Please, Congress men and women, stop subsidizing death and destruction and ruination of the environment.

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