The PJM grid has been under attack by Democrat demagogues serving as governors of the states it serves. It is, nonetheless, obligated to deliver electricity needed by these self-serving politicos. And, it isn’t easy as the following excerpts from a Power magazine article:

PJM Interconnection and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro have settled a lawsuit over PJM’s capacity market pricing, agreeing to lower the grid operator’s auction price cap from over $500/MW-day to $325/MW-day. The move comes as PJM acknowledges a capacity shortage could affect its system as early as the 2026/2027 delivery year… The grid operator underscored that it has repeatedly warned of growing risks to power system reliability. “We have been warning for over two years of the prospect that parts of our country could run short of power during high demand periods,” it said. “This possibility has been growing, primarily as a result of state and federal policy decisions that are pushing generators to retire prematurely, and also due to unprecedented and rapidly growing data center construction. This risk is not limited to the grid managed by PJM. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation recently found that large areas of our country face this prospect.” The stakes have continued to escalate. In a Dec. 9 letter to stakeholders, PJM Board Chair Mark Takahashi warned that a capacity shortage could emerge as early as the 2026/2027 delivery year. Takahashi cited a rapidly tightening supply-demand balance driven by accelerating electrification, data center expansion, the rapid retirement of thermal generators, and the slow entry of replacement generation. He noted that while PJM has a significant interconnection queue backlog, “a high proportion of the queue consisting of intermittent resources that don’t have the same capacity value and operational characteristics as the retiring thermal generating fleet.”

The immediate problem is captured in this chart comparison from the story:

The charts, for October of last year, show PJM is scheduled to lose 40 GW of generation through scheduled retirements, and the bulk of what’s lined to replace it is unreliable, nondispatchable, intermittent renewables with vastly overstated nameplate capacities. Yes, there is storage planned, but it doesn’t match the renewables proposed and is only good for short periods anyway.

It is a horrible situation forced on PJM by the same damned states that are now complaining, what with all their RGGI and similar nonsense. Let me suggest, though, that PJM, which is now sounding the alarm didn’t do it nearly soon enough. Indeed, it continues to play along with the demagogues, as this prominent item on its website shows us:

I can certainly understand why PJM has felt it necessary to oblige politicians and devise ludicrous Rube Golberg mechanisms to simultaneously maintain the pretenses of a free market and a green energy fantasy world, but the time for playing cutesy with our energy security is over. These RTOs are too big, too complicated and too vulnerable to politics. If we’re going to have them, they must at least be equipped to reject politicians playing favorites for virtue signaling points.

What PJM should do is forthrightly reject this energy transition crap in its entirety, get back to the basics of energy security and tell the politicians to go pound sand to earn their street cred with the green dreamers.

#PJM #EnergySecurity #Electricty #EnergyTransition #RTOs

