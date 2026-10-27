Guest Post from Dick Downey.

June 6, 1944. The landing craft ramps drop at Omaha Beach. American boys run straight into German machine guns firing down from bunkers on the bluffs. By nightfall, about 2,400 of them are dead, wounded, or missing. My father-in-law came ashore the next day.

For the rest of his life, he remembered that the tide was still red with their blood. They paid that price to stop Hitler’s dream of a racially “pure” master race. That dream cost some 70 million lives before it was buried in the rubble of Berlin. Evil of that kind does not negotiate. It has to be defeated.

We are at another turning point. For nearly half a century, since the 1979 revolution and the seizure of our embassy, Iran’s rulers have treated the United States as their enemy. Their power comes from geography. About one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and they are using it as a weapon against the world.

Iran’s Jihadist regime is wedded to the concept of an apocalyptic end of the world with the return of the 12th Imam. All efforts must be made to bring all nations under Islamic rule; their people killed, conquered, or converted. Sharia Law is the law of the land; mosque and state are one.

The regime is a theocracy that believes it is a divinely destined authority and vows to export its revolution beyond its borders. It is hard to bargain with leaders who believe history is destined to end in their victory. But the regime is not the Iranian people. Surveys suggest that as many as seven in ten Iranians reject the Islamic Republic. Every time they rise up, they are shot, jailed, or hanged.

So ask yourself: are $7 diesel and $5 gas worth the risk of Iran getting an atomic bomb to threaten the world?

The men on Omaha Beach do not flinch. Neither should we.

Editor’s Note: Dick makes superb points. Let me add that the impact of the Iran war on diesel prices, for example, demonstrates just how important it is to maintain and enhance our position as the world’s dominant energy producer. We cannot afford to have the slightest dependence on our enemies or our friends for energy.

The same is true for states such as New York that possess natural gas and yet depend on neighbors to supply their needs. The New York Energy Alliance, in fact, notes that 5.2 billion cubic feet of gas moved through the state’s pipes on a mild October Saturday.

None of it was produced here. It all arrived on eight interstate pipelines: Algonquin, Iroquois, Millennium, Tennessee, Transco, Eastern Gas, National Fuel and Empire…



Another 2.1 Bcf went to the utilities. About 1.7 of that heated homes and businesses. The rest ran power plants behind the utility gates, nearly all of them in the city and on Long Island.



Gas plants made 44% of New York’s electricity that day. They needed about 18% of the gas that moved through the state to do it…



This was a mild Saturday in October. The same map in January will look very different.

Yes, those who possess energy sources are obligated to develop and deliver them to their citizenry for the sake of their own energy security. Failure to do so only invites exploitation by others, as modern Europe has learned, but also creates circumstances not unlike a weak Europe of yesteryear that required our men to storm those beaches 82 years ago.

#WWII #OmahaBeach #EnergySecurity #Iran #DieselPrices #GasPrices

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