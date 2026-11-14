ZeroHedge just posted a story by Tyler Durden about Greta Thunberg laughing off a climate group she created several years ago as a youth:

Greta Thunberg burst out laughing on camera when told that the climate movement she founded was still holding demonstrations, in a 27-second scene from a new German documentary that has ricocheted across X this week. She launched the Fridays for Future school strikes as a 15-year-old in 2018. The clip comes from Auf Panzern in die Klimakrise (”On Tanks Into The Climate Crisis”), a 100-minute independent film by German YouTuber and filmmaker Hubertus Koch. Meeting Thunberg in Berlin, Koch tells her it is “kind of symbolic” that their interview fell on the day of a Fridays for Future demonstration in the city. “Is it?” Thunberg asks, before dissolving into loud laughter. “Really?” When Koch says yes, she follows up: “They still do that?” …Koch’s film is built on the argument that the climate movement didn’t fizzle out on its own but was crushed by police, prosecutors and the press, and is now coming back as an anti-war movement, per a write-up of the documentary. In the film, Thunberg says she didn’t take up protest to save trees or frogs but for justice and equality, and her focus is now fighting capitalism, Apollo News reported.

Here is a video loop of the clip:

I’m glad this has been made public, but perhaps not for the reasons most would offer. What it says to me is how a young girl with autism was manipulated by everyone — the climate blob, an in-the-tank media, and, perhaps even her parents — into supporting a politically correct issue guaranteed to deliver all sorts of attention, through her antics, to what has been no more than an ungodly huge green corporatist grift.

That Thunberg is no longer a child and arguably ripe for criticism misses a bigger point: that she is reportedly autistic, which doesn’t go away with adulthood although it can be channeled into something very positive à la Elon Musk. That autism may well be revealed a bit in the way she laughs inappropriately in the above clip. So, I’m hesitant to call it out as evidence that she is just disingenuous, although I hasten to add that she may well be.

Notwithstanding this, a better indicator of what’s going on with her, it seems to me, is that she is now drawn to disgustingly align with Gazan extremism and anti-capitalism, two subjects that have gained increasing political correctness recently. That tells me she is simply a tool of every ginned-up movement financed by the wealthy left (e.g., Singham, Soros, Rockefeller trust-funders, et al.), attracted by the attention that gives her the sense of self-worth she craves and rewards those who manipulate her.

Having said all that, I suggest Thunberg has never believed any of what she has preached. She is a crafted figure of the elitist left who spoke the words they wanted delivered to quench their thirst for power and money. Her activism has been a game they’ve played using her, which is what they do with all true believers, of course. She’s simply a tragic case of this manipulation, as they literally seek to control everything.

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#GretaThunberg #Greta #Thunberg #Climate #Power #Money #Grifting #Manipulation

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