Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
11m

She's a creature.

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
28m

society and the economy are a materialistic society that continues to demand the products and transportation fuels that are made from our hydrocarbons of crude oil, coal, and natural gas.

.Wind turbines and solar panels may be able to generate electricity, but CANNOT make any of the products or transportation fuels demanded by today’s global economy.

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