Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
3m

The gas responsible for 97 percent of the greenhouse effect is water Vapor.

C02 lags temperature. The carbon cycle is integral to life on the planet.

Let's see. Are we going to make earth Mars for the climate? Become reduced of water too. Send the Podesta, Gore, Greta ( billed like a fantasy cult Messiah) Carney Brothers, et al to Mars if they like status null climate so much.

Net zero is an evil cult of control. Vijay et al need to understand that children are pipetted a steady diet of climate slavery from age 4. We don't hear thud until we take the nuts out of running this as curriculum.

This cult is run from crawl to job. And disagreement nets you economic apartheid. Next step curriculum or you are losing this battle. We can't outsmart the

Cult unless we work like them.

Teach history, the importance of freedom, property rights not in a cbdc weilding privately owned central bank and God. I love my life and the precious children I am raising. I'm not giving this world to the cult without a fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture