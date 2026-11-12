Doug Sheridan says things are rapidly going from bad to worse in Texas when it comes to energy policy:

Oh, boy!



Texas Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa says that within an hour of taking office she will declare a “high-cost emergency” and freeze electricity rates in the state. It’s terrible governance. It’s also a situation the Texas political leadership she and others recently defeated at the polls helped create.



ERCOT, the state's primary power grid, was once the crown jewel of the Texas economic model, an "energy-only" market built around real-time supply and demand rather than central planning and politics. It delivered inexpensive power while sending price signals intended to reward generation when the grid needed it.



Then politicians began sticking their fingers in its machinery—and putting their thumbs on the scales.



Federal subsidies already gave wind and solar enormous advantages. Texas politicians piled on by socializing transmission costs, greenlighting enormous additions of weather-dependent generation, and repeatedly redesigning market rules and system operations as the grid morphed into something it was never intended to be. Political contributions from renewables interests provided a reason to do it all.

The result wasn’t a freer market. It was one in which renewables interests benefited from subsidies and publicly funded infrastructure while other resources were increasingly expected to provide reliability under economics distorted by those same policies.



Texas consumers are now getting the bill—tens of billions in transmission investment, rising residential power costs, and the prospect of enormous additional grid spending to serve projected industrial and data-center demand that may or may not arrive.

Enter Hinojosa.



Her answer to the mess is another political intervention. But ill-considered rate freezes won't eliminate the cost of electricity. They'll simply prevent prices from reflecting it, making Texas less attractive for energy infrastructure investors. Britain provides an object lesson in what can happen when retail energy prices and underlying costs diverge. In short, it's bad juju.



For years, Texas politicians of both parties tolerated interventions that compromised the market’s ability to reveal the full cost and value of different generation resources. Republicans bear particular responsibility because they governed the state while it all happen, all while hypocritically championing Texas as a model of free-market economics.



The result is a grid that's now poorly equipped to service the 24/7 demand of 21st century economy, and Texans being offered the next step in misguided market intervention by politicians as the cure for the last ones.



The truth is Texas politicians took the world’s premier market-based power system, broke it, and in the process helped make the coming government price controls politically plausible. If Texas responds to that failure with still more political controls, it may finish off, once and for all, the market-based system it once held up as a model to the world.

My Take: Sheridan’s frustration is shared by all who desire a sane energy policy. Politicians, though, are bound to do what is insane because politics, by its very nature, is never about any of the sane subjects. Rather, it is about manipulating others to secure or retain power and little else. Demagoguery is always the order of the day. Hence, politics invariably leads in the wrong direction and eventually to crisis.

#ERCOT #Renewables #Solar #Wind #GreenEnergy #DougSheridan #Texas #GreenGrift #Power #Energy #Electricity #Hinojosa

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