Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

You’re right about politics and politicians. Both have become disgusting. Texas is at risk with ERCOT managing the grid. The PUC has done no better. Both tried to obtain extra money for themselves with an outrageous contract for the ERCOT director and ‘bonuses’ for the PUC. In private industry both would be entering the unemployment line. It’s time to clean out the PUC and ERCOT - not just the top dogs but staff as well. The problem now is the governor elect is not a credible or capable manager so the democrats party minions will work overtime to get unqualified candidates into state positions. Buckle up - it’s going to be a rough ride.

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