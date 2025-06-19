Lawyer, engineer, and now YouTuber, MGUY, explains the environmental impacts of EV mandates; impacts that are deliberately being ignored by EV evangelists.
And, while you’re at it, you might also want to watch the MGUY’s explanation of China’s exploitation of the nations where these impacts are taking place:
Enjoy!
Kudos to MGUY for shedding light on the environmental damage caused by the mining for metals and rare earth minerals just so elites and climate wackos can have their EVs. 250 tons of earth moved for one EV battery? For shame! This is being done in places far away from the western nations that push for 'Net Zero'. Out of sight, out of mind. All for a cooling of 0.01 degree by the year 2100?