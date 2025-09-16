Guest Post from Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant.

Over the past decade, from 2015 to 2025, the Rockefeller Foundation has dramatically escalated its role in environmental activism, channeling hundreds of millions—culminating in a $1 billion pledge—into climate initiatives that often prioritize ideological agendas over pragmatic solutions.

As someone who’s long critiqued these efforts in my own writings, including pieces questioning the Foundation’s outsized influence on energy policy and emissions trading, I see this as less about genuine stewardship and more about wielding philanthropic power to reshape global economies in ways that stifle innovation, burden everyday consumers and perpetuate energy poverty.

What began as scattered conservation grants has evolved into a full-throated campaign against fossil fuels, funding a web of NGOs that amplify climate alarmism. At the same time, the Foundation’s historical ties to oil wealth raise uncomfortable questions about hypocrisy. Let’s break it down: the funding flows to environmental groups and the political machinations that follow.

Pouring Billions into the Green Pipeline: Funding Environmental NGOs

The Rockefeller Foundation’s grantmaking in the environmental space has ballooned since 2015, with climate change emerging as a dominant theme. By 2023, the Foundation committed over $1 billion over five years to “advance climate solutions,” integrating it across its core pillars of power, electricity, health, food, and finance.

This isn’t pocket change; it’s a strategic pivot that funnels taxpayer-subsidized and donor-leveraged dollars into NGOs that often serve as echo chambers for anti-fossil fuel narratives. Critics like me argue this crowds out balanced approaches, such as energy efficiency and energy infrastructure incentives I’ve advocated for, in favor of top-down mandates.

Key recipients include a mix of established environmental heavyweights and newer advocacy outfits. In 2018 alone—a banner year for climate grants—the Foundation disbursed tens of millions to groups pushing decarbonization agendas.

For instance:

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors : A whopping $22 million, ostensibly for climate advisory services, but effectively recycling funds within the family’s ecosystem to amplify their priorities.

Trust for Conservation Innovation : $1 million to bolster conservation efforts, though much of it ties into broader anti-energy development campaigns.

President and Fellows of Harvard College : $1.4 million for climate research has fed into studies demonizing traditional energy sources.

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) : Over $1.3 million across 2017 grants for conservation, including litigation-ready advocacy against pipelines and drilling.

Environmental Defense Fund (EDF): $440,000 in 2015 for conservation, plus smaller 2018 grants totaling $25,000—ironic, given EDF’s role in pushing carbon markets that undervalue efficiency.

Earlier in the decade, funding targeted fisheries and urban planning: $300,000 to the New Venture Fund in 2015 for conservation tech, and $315,000 to the Foundation for Louisiana in 2015 for coastal resilience—noble on paper, but often laced with anti-oil undertones in oil-rich states.

The 2020s saw even bolder bets. In November 2023, $11 million went to 25 grantees in low- and middle-income countries for food and health security amid climate risks, including partnerships with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). That same year, $5 million seeded the Battery Energy Storage Systems Consortium via GEAPP, aiming to electrify billions but sidelining affordable fossil transitions. By 2025, a $50 million Adaptation and Resilience Fund launched with other philanthropies, targeting community-level climate risks but raising questions about who defines “resilience” when it excludes diverse energy mixes.

Other notables: $20 million in 2023 to Invest in Our Future for U.S. climate-smart infrastructure, $5 million to Mombak for Amazon reforestation, and $1 million for Zambian minigrids via Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll). These aren’t isolated; they form a network where NGOs like the Rocky Mountain Institute ($650,000 in 2018) and Climate Policy Initiative ($680,000 in 2018) churn out reports that feed into policy pressure.

From my vantage, this funding—totaling well over $500 million by mid-decade—prioritizes disruption over dialogue, propping up groups that lobby for punitive carbon pricing while ignoring co-benefits like energy abundance, lower electric rates, energy sanity, economic development, all of which I’ve championed.

Political Efforts: From Lawsuits to Legacy Laundering

If the funding is the fuel, the political efforts are the engine, with the Rockefeller Foundation and affiliated entities like the Rockefeller Family Fund (RFF) driving a decade-long crusade to vilify fossil fuels. This isn’t passive philanthropy; it’s calculated influence, often blurring lines between grants and governance.

Central to this is the 2012 LaJolla climate strategy conference and the 2015 launch of the #ExxonKnew campaign, which accused ExxonMobil of climate deception akin to Big Tobacco.

Per critical analyses, the Rockefellers “manufactured” this narrative by bankrolling a 2012 La Jolla conference via the Union of Concerned Scientists and Climate Accountability Institute—both Rockefeller-funded—to plot legal strategies. Follow-up grants fueled “peer-reviewed” studies by Naomi Oreskes and Rick Heede, attributing emissions to specific firms. At the same time, $1.2 million since 2014 has gone to InsideClimate News for the investigative series that ignited public outrage.

A 2016 Rockefeller-hosted strategy session coordinated 350.org (nearly $5.7 million in grants over the decade) and Greenpeace to delegitimize Exxon, influencing state AG investigations like New York’s Eric Schneiderman’s probe.

By 2024, this matured into over 30 U.S. lawsuits against Exxon and peers, funded heavily by Rockefeller foundations seeking reparations for climate damages. The RFF, under fifth-generation leader Miranda Kaiser, has been the tip of the spear.

Still, the Foundation’s catalytic capital arm supports parallel efforts, like $200,000 for Matt Pawa’s Global Warming Legal Action Project and aid for EarthRights International. Public relations firms like Resource Media and M+R, also Rockefeller-backed, promote these suits, turning legal battles into media spectacles.

The Foundation’s 2024 Climate Advisory Council guides “people-centered” solutions on the policy front, while 2025 partnerships with Wellcome ($11.5 million joint) push WHO climate-health agendas. They’ve funded bipartisan activism, like young conservatives via the Niskanen Center, and even AP’s climate coverage since 2022. Ethical discussions on governments’ climate roles, hosted in 2025, underscore their push for systemic overhauls.

Yet, this activism smacks of legacy laundering: The family built its fortune on Standard Oil, profiting from the fuels they now condemn. Their efforts have chilled investment in reliable energy, inflating costs in developing nations and undermining market-based tools like emissions trading that could integrate efficiency— a point I’ve hammered in my prior critiques.

A Reckoning Overdue

The Rockefeller Foundation’s last decade of environmental activism is a masterclass in philanthropic power projection: $1 billion+ in NGO funding that’s seeded lawsuits, shaped narratives, and swayed policies toward fossil fuel demonization. But at what cost? It marginalizes affordable energy transitions, burdens the global poor, and prioritizes virtue-signaling over verifiable impact.

As I’ve argued, actual progress lies in inclusive mechanisms like verified efficiency credits in carbon markets—not billionaire-backed crusades. Time for accountability: Transparency in grant strings and a pause on the anti-energy zeal. The planet deserves better.

