Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars shows us something extremely important about human nature; that we are idiots when it comes to imagining what we can control. He does so by exploding the idiocy behind EV mandates and the tangled web we’ve weaved as a result.

Man's arrogance regarding climate shows no limits and elites have denied reality to demonstrate they can literally heat or cool the earth by waving their silly little wands. It’s the Tower of Babel all over again when what we need is some simple humility.

The Tower of Babel by Pieter Brueghel the Elder

#EVmandate #GeoffBuysCars #TangledWeb

