Paul Burgess keeps putting out superb videos explaining the facts on climate in a cool, calm, common sense manner and this 19-minute one is no exception:

Now that you've heard Paul’s patient explanation, notice how politically correct, green virtual signaling YouTube tries to warn the viewer against taking Paul’s data and views seriously with this pathetic warning and a link to a UN propaganda:

United Nations • Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. Human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

No one, of course, knows how much of any warming taking place is natural vs. man-made, but that doesn’t stop YouTube from asserting man is “primarily” responsible. Such is the nature of the debate on climate in media. No facts, just assertions.

#Sun #Clouds #Oceans #PaulBurgess #Climate #ClimateChange

Share