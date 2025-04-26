The GB News commentator Neil Oliver is a wonderful observer of the decline of Western Civilization, and, in this video, he addresses the resignation of Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum and ties it to the crazy UK plan to dim the Sun in one of the gloomiest nations on Earth.

Oliver, of course, only points out the obvious, being unafraid to speak of it. He notes the absurdity of simultaneously promoting solar power and reducing sunshine, that’s just the beginning.

