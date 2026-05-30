Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
20m

An energy "REALITY" reminder is that crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels, and oil derivatives that are the basis of the products in our materialistic world.

Without refineries to manufacture that useless black tar that we call crude oil, into usable transportation fuels and oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products in our daily lives, we’re back to the 1800’s.

The supply chain for transportation fuels and many everyday products depend on refinery manufacturers that refine crude oil.

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