There is so much bad news coming out of greater Europe these days, from its clampdown on free speech to its unchecked welcoming of non-assimilating immigrants to its economy-killing climate policies. Its energy security strategy, or rather lack of one, is revealed in two recent OilPrice.com stories.

The first explains how Norway, which provides much of Europe’s oil, has to fight the EU to keep doing it: Norway, Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer, has intensified lobbying at the European Union to persuade the bloc to remove or tweak its moratorium on Arctic oil and gas drilling.

Norwegian oil platform, by User:Jarvin Jarle Vines - no:wikipedia, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=897168

Norway, which is not a member of the EU but is the biggest gas supplier to European markets, has sent nearly a dozen of its ministers to Brussels so far this year to discuss energy and trade and the state of the Arctic drilling. The Iran war and the biggest oil and gas supply disruption in history have added to Norway’s arguments that Europe needs reliable supply from places outside of conflict zones. However, the EU’s moratorium enacted in 2021 due to the bloc’s climate commitments and environmental concerns, does not allow drilling in Norway’s northern parts of the Barents Sea, which is estimated to contain most of the remaining Norwegian oil and gas resources. “Norway is very active and good at making its voice heard,” the EU’s special envoy for the Arctic, Claude Veron-Reville, told Bloomberg in an interview this week. “Norway knows very well how to intervene, they are very well organized and very present,” Veron-Reville added. Norway argues that an arbitrary line defining the Arctic area shouldn’t be viewed as the cut-off line for oil and gas drilling. “There are no climate arguments for treating oil and gas produced north and south of a certain line differently,” Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told Bloomberg. Norway’s lobbying efforts clash with this week’s call of dozens of Scandinavian financial institutions which urged the European Commission to remain firm in its opposition to Arctic oil drilling even as the bloc could face physical oil shortages in weeks. The EU could unlock 3.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of natural gas, or about 22 trillion cubic feet, if it rethinks its Arctic policy, Norway-based consultancy Rystad Energy said early this year.

The position of European lenders is apparently to consign Europe to a future where the same lenders will have no future as the second article by the great Irina Slav further reveals:

A dozen financial institutions from Scandinavia have urged the European Commission to remain firm in its opposition to Arctic oil drilling even as the bloc faces physical oil shortages in weeks, according to energy experts. “The Arctic is one of the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems and home to unique wildlife .... Further oil and gas expansion would add pressure to these globally significant ecosystems, by increasing the risk of oil spills and leakages,” the lenders said in a letter organized by the Nordic Center for Sustainable Finance and sent to the Commission today. The letter features more than 130 signatories from the financial and energy industries, trade unions, and individuals, including Germany’s former economy minister, now senior Arctic analyst at a Danish research facility. “Further oil and gas expansion would add pressure to these globally significant ecosystems by increasing the risk of oil spills and leakages, which could cause irreversible environmental damage, while increased shipping, noise, and physical disturbance would further intensify the environmental stress on the region,” the letter also said. The European Union has increased its imports of U.S. crude oil significantly lately to replace lost Middle Eastern supply, but, as Carlyle Group’s Jeff Currie recently warned, the U.S. oil, coming from inventories, will run out sooner rather than later, leaving the EU scrambling for supply. The EU has banned imports of Russian crude. Norway, which is not a member of the EU, is campaigning for a change in attitude about Arctic oil drilling as it faces a decline in oil production due to natural depletion at its North Sea fields. The Nordic country is the biggest local supplier of the EU with oil and gas, as the UK decimates its oil and gas industry in favor of a transition to alternative energy and electrification.

When we dig into who these unspecified lenders really are, we find the Nordic Center for Sustainable Finance is really funded by the Danish government and, specifically, Action Aid Denmark, which seeks to:

Stop financing of fossil fuels and industrial agriculture

Expose fossil fuel investments by Nordic banks, pension funds, and public finance institutions

End financing for fossil fuels, phase them out and transition to renewable energy

Oppose Arctic oil drilling, coal, oil, and gas expansion in the Global South

And, get this: according to Reuters, the Danish state is a direct financial participant in offshore wind projects alongside private developers, both as a co-owner (20% stake) and as a recipient of concession payments. Ørsted, of course, is by far the largest and most significant Danish offshore wind developer partnering with Denmark’s government. The company is a major grifter and is also involved in numerous projects in the U.S., including Block Island Wind Farm, South Fork Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Revolution Wind, and Sunrise Wind, all relying upon massive subsidies.

It’s always the grifting when it comes to offshore wind or other solar and wind projects. A combination of corrupt governments and NGOs facilitates it because they’re grifters, too. Europe has been particularly vulnerable because of its culture of imagining it has superior intelligence and values (especially toward the “Global South”). That it has been willing to cut off its own oil supply to spite its future and lecture the rest of us on its green energy virtues — that is to commit economic suicide — says everything.

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#Denmark #Norway #Oil #NorthSea #EU #Europe

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