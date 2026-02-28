Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1h

Obliquely connected. As the 2020 study suggested the reason for doing this genetic bastardization was for..climate.

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/new-world-order-animals-bird-flu

In 2020 scientists put the SRY gene which encodes maleness onto the X gene.

They published the study right before the pandemic.

Do you understand what the consequences are an why you would need to have a bird flu to collect all non new world order animals?

Reply
Share
Wolfgang's avatar
Wolfgang
1h

Climatism is great until you run out of other people’s money.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture