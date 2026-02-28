The Sudden and Continuing Rout of the Climate Movement As the Costs Become Apparent to All
Being a climate alarmist means never having to say you're sorry and knowing all about dzuds.
John Robson says a stunning rout of the climate change movement is taking place in this outstanding 15-minute video:
Obliquely connected. As the 2020 study suggested the reason for doing this genetic bastardization was for..climate.
https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/new-world-order-animals-bird-flu
In 2020 scientists put the SRY gene which encodes maleness onto the X gene.
They published the study right before the pandemic.
Do you understand what the consequences are an why you would need to have a bird flu to collect all non new world order animals?
Climatism is great until you run out of other people’s money.