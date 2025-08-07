This popped up on my favorite website, Instapundit, yesterday:

It caught my immediate interest, so I researched it further and found another Tweet stream from December last year:

So, there is a good glimpse into the rot that was the Biden Administration and the grift that was the disingenuously named Inflation Reduction Act. Green energy grant programs were entirely for the purpose of rewarding haters and grant-seekers with grift. Ideology was merely the cover.

“Social entrepreneur,” huh? Perhaps this says it all.

