The following article by Mallory Smith at Energy In Depth does a great job dissecting and explaining “The Speech” President Trump gave Congress as Democrats only proved they’re wankers (“obnoxious, incompetent, or generally annoying”):

Six weeks after entering office, President Donald Trump gave a joint address to Congress on Tuesday, highlighting his administration’s consistent support of American-made energy. The Trump administration’s promises and policies – that continue to be dominant on his priority list – stand in sharp contrast to the previous administration’s attacks on the industry.

During the address, energy took center stage multiple times, with the President promising to continue his efforts to unleash American energy. President Trump declared:

“As you’ve heard me say many times, we have more liquid gold, under our feet than any nation on Earth, and by far. And now, I fully authorized the most talented team ever assembled to go and get it. It’s called drill, baby, drill!”

With energy being a top priority, we’ve already seen the rollback of regulations and hurdles that hindered the U.S. oil and natural gas industry, and instead, are now seeing a renewed opportunity for the industry to continue to power our nation forward.

So far President Trump has backed up his pro-energy agenda by issuing a series of sweeping executive orders to bolster the American energy industry, including restarting LNG exports, rescinding the offshore leasing ban, and reforming the permitting process.

Energy trade associations like IPAA and API are optimistic that the new administration’s pro-energy policies will continue, allowing the industry to continue to provide Americans with reliable, affordable energy. As API stated ahead of the address:

“President Trump won on a pro-energy agenda, and his administration has moved swiftly to unleash our nation’s vast oil and natural gas resources. From lifting the LNG pause and taking steps to restore consumer choice to directing his administration to open leasing—it’s clear that it’s a new day for American energy.”

Bringing Down Household Costs

As Energy in Depth has previously analyzed, energy policies are foundational to overall economic prosperity. The Biden Administration’s restrictive energy policies were major cost drivers behind the high energy and consumer costs Americans were forced to endure during the past four years.

In response to President Trump’s remarks in the joint address, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued a statement emphasizing the importance of energy in the success of America:

Luckily for Americans, President Trump emphasized again his goal of lowering energy and consumer costs. The new administration understands pro-American energy policies are an essential part of achieving such a goal. As President Trump explained:

“A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy. The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95 percent, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants…we are opening up many of those power plants right now. And frankly, we have never seen anything like it. That’s why on my first day in office, I declared a national energy emergency.” (emphasis added)

What’s Next

One key policy President Trump may soon officially sign to address high energy costs is the recently passed CRA resolution. The resolution would nullify the misguided methane tax regulations put in place by the Biden Administration. In their statement ahead of the address, IPAA outlined the importance of signing the resolution:

“Our association was the first to testify in opposition to the methane tax and supported its elimination in H.R. 1 last Congress. This Congress’ action to nullify this tax helps American consumers, and we urge President Trump to quickly sign the CRA resolution as part of his larger energy dominance agenda.”

Similarly, many long-term policy priorities and impacts of the new administration remain to be seen, including the potential impacts of tariffs, As API stated:

“President Trump has moved swiftly to advance an energy dominance agenda. API welcomes the President’s recognition of integrated North American energy markets. We will continue to work with the administration on trade policies that unleash our nation’s vast oil and natural gas resources.”

IPAA also warned against tariffs “undermin[ing] the successes of the Administration’s goal of American Energy Dominance.”

Bottom Line: President Trump’s pro-energy agenda and continued focus on restoring American energy dominance remains front and center as he works to roll back obstructive regulations and bureaucratic red tape in order to unleash America’s vast natural resources that power our homes, families, and businesses.

