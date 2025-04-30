Energy Security and Freedom

Tuco's Child
2h

101 Grid Concept:

I learned from Gene Nelson of GreenNuke that grid inertia is the most important factor for any stable grid.

How could they have missed this?

2 replies
Jeff Chestnut
2h

Don’t miss the real lesson - too many wind and solar generation sites are a severe risk to the grid stability. You can blame local weather all you want but you don’t have that risk with coal, natural gas, nuclear generation. Just quit the nonsense, go with limited wind and solar feeding the grid and place them at the end user site.

2 more comments...

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
