The Sounds of Destruction from Offshore Wind Development Create Underwater Deserts Devoid of Sea Life
Paul Burgess, in this excellent 7-minute video, destroys the idea there is anything environmental about offshore wind:
Burgess also, in this video, makes the case for natural gas as an alternative to offshore killing machines.
Here is the main paper Burgess references.
And here is a layman's version of the paper for those with limited time.
Enjoy!
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