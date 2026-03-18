Paul Burgess, in this excellent 7-minute video, destroys the idea there is anything environmental about offshore wind:

Burgess also, in this video, makes the case for natural gas as an alternative to offshore killing machines.

Here is the main paper Burgess references.



And here is a layman's version of the paper for those with limited time.

Enjoy!

#OffshoreWind #Electrification #PaulBurgess #UK #SeaLife #Dolphins #Sound

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